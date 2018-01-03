Kumkum Bhagya 2nd January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Purab and Abhi catch Simonicka red handed

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonicka barging in on Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) in the process she breaks Abhi’s concert guitar. Pragya says she would take it to Khan chacha and get it repaired in a jiffyt. Abhi asks her how she knows about Khan chacha and she falters before replying that Aliya had told her about him. Abhi thinks that this is indeed Pragya orelse she would never know about Khan chacha. Pragya worriedly walks down the stairs as Purab notices Pragya upset. Purab tells her that he would do that for her but she asks her to be with Disha and is happy to see Disha happy. She tells Purab that she is happy that finally Purab took her advise. Aliya notices this and is angry. Simonicka thinks of some ways to kill Abhi soon. Pragya is at Khan Chacha’s when a little girl comes in crying as Khan Chacha says that this is his grand daughter. They get introduced as Pragya gifts her something and is happily talking to the child. Khan Chacha assures that he would mend the guitar soon.

Simonicka walks into Abhi’s music room and thinks about her husband as she gets more and more angry. She decides that she has had enough and she would now end the AbhiGya love story soon enough. She thinks of her Dushyant and their good times spend together. She decides to never let the love story be fulfilled as her love was left incomplete. She takes Abhi’s guitar and cuts off its strings. She decides to do something on the guitar so Abhi gets killed when he plays it. Purab decides to flirt with his wife finally as she dares him to help her with her work and he accepts the challenge. They get some romantic moments together during the work. Abhi breaks their moment by barging in. Abhi takes Purab away to his music room as Simonicka is plotting her move. Simonicka is asking her goon to fix something on the guitar as Abhi and Purab enter right then. Simonicka feels her game is up but soon realises that is not the case.