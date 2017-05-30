Kumkum Bhagya 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya and Aliya both go to the goon’s place separately

Kumkum Bhagya with Damru stabbing the grass dummy and tells that he will do his first professional killing of rockstar Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia). Pragya(Sriti Jha) hears on the walkie talkie and gets shocked. Abhi thinks they are planning to kill me. Damru tells that he will be relieved with his Ram Pyaari knife. Abhi says who am I? Rockstar Abhi. He says if you kill me, then you will not be saved by Police. Goon tells that his wife is Abhi’s biggest fan and tells that he didn’t get anything from her, not even love. He tells that this rockstar has ruined his life. Damru says we will take revenge for you also. He says you will meet your wife, but Abhi will not meet his Pragya. He says she loves you very much, and used to cry badly. She told her love story also and made everyone sleep. He says if she would have been here, we would be happy to kill you both as every love story have a sad ending.

Goon asks Damru to kill him. He is about to kill Abhi, just then Nikhil comes there wearing mask and stops Damru. He says you will not kill him. Abhi finds his voice familiar and asks if he is Nikhil. Nikhil is shocked. Pragya comes to the place and thinks how to go inside. She hits rod on the goon’s head. He faints. Other goon comes there and goes to inform Nikhil. Pragya thinks if he is in the same place as me. Abhi says are you Nikhil? Nikhil laughs and says I am Nikhil for you, and says you are talented to identify the man hearing his voice. Goon comes there and informs that other goon is unconscious. Nikhil thinks Aaliya came there. He tells goons that he has to go for some urgent work and asks them to keep eye on Abhi and don’t let him elope. Goons say ok. Abhi still doubts that he is Nikhil. Sarla thinks why is her heart feeling restless and thinks to call Purab.

Sarla tells Dadi and Beeji that Pragya escaped from there, but Abhi is caught by goons. Dadi is shocked. Sarla tells them that Pragya went back to save Abhi. Beeji says she should have call Police or Purab. Dasi says she did wrong. Dadi says she did right and tells that she did what a wife could do for her husband. She says how can Pragya leave her husband there, and says they can’t stay far. She says one day they will be united as they are made for each other. She asks Sarla not to worry and says I am very happy for my bahu, who is Lakshmi and also Durga Maa. She says abhi’s enemies can’t harm them. Dasi asks them to do their aarti. Beeji says they are together, but in enemies clutch. Dasi says we shall send Purab with police. Sarla tells that his phone is not connecting. She calls him again.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 29 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya goes back to save Abhi)

Purab talks to Inspector and tells that he fears that Abhi is in danger. Inspector says we can’t do anything before 24 hours, but trying our best. Purab says Abhishek Mehra is a rockstar and have a huge fan following and asks him to take any action immediately, else he will call media. Inspector says he will handle the case personally and will inform you. Aaliya comes to the place and thinks how dare he to kidnap my brother. Pragya is hiding and thinks where was that room. Aaliya sees goon on ground and thinks no wonder this is how Pragya eloped. Pragya thinks to free Abhi. Aaliya thinks where is Nikhil and gets his phone there. Nikhil comes infront of her. Pragya don’t see them. Pragya enters there silently. Goon informs Damru that someone hit rod on other goon Vijay’s head. Damru says he might be fallen unconscious after drinking. Pragya thinks what to do and thinks to light the grass on fire, then thinks no. She sees honey bee hive and thinks to make honey bee disturb. She aims at the hive.

PREVIEW

Abhi tells Pragya that she is his super heroine for coming to him and saving him.. Pragya says she just wants to be his heroine.