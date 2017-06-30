Kumkum Bhagya 30th June 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi regains his memory and Pragya is overwhelmed

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya (Sriti Jha) coming back to consciousness and she finds Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) unconscious. She sees the way is the same that they found Baba’s house on and she sees a cart around she drags the cart with a wire and puts unconscious Abhi on it and she pulls it all the way to Baba’s house. She finds help with Baba and they take Abhi inside and put him on the bed. Baba asks Pragya what happened and she tells him that the car had no brakes and it crashed. Baba says he would get medicine from a nearby chemist and till then Pragya can wash Abhi’s wounds. Tanu (Leena Jumani) and Aliya(Shikha Singh) fight over Abhi. Aliya warns Tanu that if anything happens to Abhi she would kill her. Aliya asks Tanu to call Nikhil and tell him to find her brother. Tanu warns Aliya to not threaten her or she will tell the police that Aliya was her partner in everything. Mitali(Swati Anand) calms them both and asks them to stop fighting or the family would kill them. (Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhi will make a more doting dad than Shivaay Singh Oberoi, feel fans)

The goons reach the car and find Abhi and Pragya missing, they report this to the commander and now the commander is even more pissed. He says that now not because of contract but it has become his aim to kill the two as everytime he catches them they escape. Abhi comes to his senses as flashes of the previous accident cross his mind. He screams out to Pragya as Pragya runs to hug him. She says they both are fine, but Abhi just remembers the previous accident and he says how could he be safe after falling from such a hieght and he tells her he remembers talking to Purab and asking him to take care of Pragya and Dadi. He also remembers talking to Pragya and Pragya asking him to try and stop the car somehow. Pragya is overwhelmed and hugs him, as she asks him who she is and he says how can he forget his wife. Later Pragya tells him about his memory loss and says she was waiting for this moment. Pragya tells him how she searched for him and found him but when he became conscious he had forgotten the years preceding and her. Abhi is surprised.

Precap: Pragya questions Baba about a photo and his family, Baba says he does not want to talk about it, but Pragya says the girl in the photo is she herself, Baba says she is his daughter.