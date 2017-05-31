Kumkum Bhagya 31 May, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya goes back to save Abhi

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Pragya(Sriti Jha) aiming at the bee hive and hitting it. Aliya calls Nikhil incapable and blames him for Abhi’s(Shabbir Ahluwalia) kidnapping. Nikhil cross questions her and says Abhi and Pragya would have been married by now if he had not kidnapped her. Nikhil goes on to say that nothing can happen to him as long as Abhi is in his captivity. Aliya threatens him to leave Abhi. Suddenly honey bees attack the goons, Aaliya and Nikhil. Everybody tries to cover themselves and Pragya seeing this goes in. She sees Abhi tied up and goes upto him with her face covered. Abhi inquires who she is and after sometime, she shows her face and hugs him.

Aliya is angry and asks Nikhil if he did all this deliberately. Nikhil calls Damru and he comes with other goons and gets a spray to kill the bees. Abhi and Pragya have an emotional hug. Abhi asks Pragya why did she come back after escaping and she says that she came back to save him. He says that he came to save her to which she says that he came to save her and got himself kidnapped. This gives way to a playful argument between them. Pragya gets worried when Abhi says someone hit him on the head with a rod and she tries to see the wound but he refuses to show the wound.

Nikhil tells Aaliya that he is doing this for everyone’s betterment. Aaliya and Nikhil are in car. Tanu calls her and asks where is she? Aaliya says she came to her marriage and asks if she didn’t come. Tanu asks what nonsense. She asks if you met Nikhil. Aaliya says she will never talk to him. Nikhil says he can kidnap her like he kidnapped Abhi. Aaliya and Nikhil fight verbally. Tanu tells them that Pragya didn’t come home. Nikhil asks her to keep eye on the family members and wonders where is Pragya.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 30 May Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya and Aliya both go to the goon’s place separately)

Pragya tells Abhi that she was joking and says if you will agree that you are brave and came here like a hero to save your friend. Abhi says not friend, but girl friend. Pragya asks if he will agree if she tells that even she was worried about her. Abhi says he will not agree. He asks her to hold her ears and says sorry. Pragya argues and then apologizes to him. He tells that she is his super heroine. Pragya says she don’t want to be super heroine, but his heroine.

PREVIEW

Pragya worries if he has a memory loss again. Abhi asks what is your relation with my memory loss. Pragya looks on.