Kumkum Bhagya 3rd July 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya finds an old picture of herself in Baba’s house

Kumkum Bhagya starts with SriDevi promoting Mom talking to Sarla Ma(Supriya Shukla) about Pragya (Sriti Jha) and saying that with Sarla Ma’s blessing nothing can ever happen to Pragya. Abhi (Shabbir Ahluwalia) demands to know what happened to him and what has he forgotten. Pragya tells him everything about how they met once again after his accident and how she returned to his life as a secretary. Abhi feels lucky to have in his life and says he trusts that they would come back together even if anything worst happens. The family worries about Abhi and Pragya but as Dadi holds the photo it falls off from her hand. But as the frame does not break they believe that Abhigya are fine and soon will come back. Abhi gets all romantic after he has Pragya special coffee. Baba interrupts them and Abhi does not recognise him, Baba gets confused and Pragya takes him aside and tells him how Abhi had met with an accident. After that he had forgotten everything but still he had ended up wanting to marry her. Baba is very happy that he could see such a love story in today’s world. (Also Read: Abhi regains his memory and Pragya is overwhelmed)

Nikhil and the commando fight over Pragya and Abhi not being dead. Nikhil asks him to bring him the dead bodies and then talk. Pragya comes back to Abhi who is in full mood for romance, but Pragya asks him to get well first. Pragya goes off to get quilt for him and gets an old picture which surprises her. The photo has her Dadi and a family.

Precap: Pragya questions Baba about the picture who refuses to speak about his family but Pragya says that it is not his family alone but hers too as she the child in picture.