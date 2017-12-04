Kumkum Bhagya 4th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi gets bitten by the snake while Pragya sucks out the poison

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) still stuck with snake as Abhi tries to talk the snake into leaving them alone. Pragya asks him to keep his distance from the snake. Abhi takes the towel and wraps the snake with it and takes it. Pragya panics and asks him to throw the snake away. Abhi though is in a spirited mood to play around and he says he is going to parade the snake in the house as he wants everyone to know that he is so brave as he caught the snake on his own. Pragya requests him to throw it away and sees the window open. She is surprised as she thinks how that can be. Abhi in his fooling around almost drops the snake and that comes out biting him. Abhi falls unconscious. Pragya is shocked as she sits beside him and tries to get him conscious. Simonicka happily awaits for her plan to reach its end.(Also Read: Abhi and Pragya tackle the snake together)

Mithali collects the family as she hears Pragya scream and sees Abhi unconscious. Aliya and Tanu enter the room and start screaming at Pragya for letting this happen to Abhi. Tanu asks Pragya to save Abhi as she is from the village. Simonicka happily looks at the scene and waits for Abhi’s death. Aliya calls the doctor and they plan to take Abhi to the hospital. Pragya decides to suck the poison from Abhi’s wound and she does that. Dassi tries to stop her but she is not listening to anyone now. Aliya says that this is her drama and takes Abhi to the hospital. Dasi is adamant that they should even take Pragya with them as she too requires urgent medical attention. In the car Aliya again shouts at Pragya and asks her to keep Abhi conscious. Pragya remembers the time she had promised to save Abhi from all dangers and tells him again that she would protect him no matter what.