Kumkum Bhagya 4th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: AbhiGya war of love continues as Simonicka plans the big explosion

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) continuing their romance in the kitchen as they together knead the dough. Abhi by mistake applies some dough on Pragya’s cheek and she attacks back with flour. They have this war of flour going on when dadi watches them from the door. Dadi is amused by the fight as she laughs. Dadi walks in to stop the two and asks them why they are fighting like kids. She then asks them to clean themselves and sends them to two different bathrooms. Pragya walks into the guest room toilet as Tanu questions her. Pragya irritates Tanu by telling her the story of their dough romance. Tanu is frustrated as she thinks what she should do of this Munni. Simonicka is given a device by her goon who asks her to get it set on Abhi’s guitar and as soon as he pulls the string their will be an explosion and he will be killed. Abhi sees Pragya all dressed up and decides to test her again but soon slips and falls on the ground. Pragya picks him but he accuses her of getting the floor wet. While trying to explain that she did not do it she too slips and falls into his arms. (Also Read: Purab and Abhi catch Simonicka red handed)

Abhi continues his romance but soon gets a sneezing and Pragya fusses over him. She makes him sit and goes on to get kaada for him. Simonicka asks Khan chacha to put the device on Abhi’s guitar but he refuses to do that. She offers him money but he does not fall for it and later she threatens to kill his granddaughter with a gun. Khan Chacha agrees to do the same for the sake of his daughter’s safety. Simonicka thinks that now everyone will see Abhi die live. Pragya gets kaada for him and he refuses to drink it till she accepts that she is his Pragya. Pragya decides to find some other way. She asks him to close his eyes for a minute. Abhi thinks that probably she wants to kiss him like he kissed her. Pragya says that she has a surprise for him. She ties him up with a dupatta and then makes him drink the kaada. Later Abhi gets up and asks Pragya to come near him and he kisses her on the cheek saying he loves her.