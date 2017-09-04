Kumkum Bhagya 4th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya sees Sarla Ma, Munni to get Abhi’s property transferred to Aliya

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Tanu confronting Munni(Sriti Jha) and dragging her to Aliya as they question Munni about being in love with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia). Munni refuses to accept this and says she is just here for her Chutka and Chutki. Aliya asks Munni to prove her point by getting Abhi’s(Shabbir Ahluwalia) sign on some papers. Munni is shocked as she learns that the papaers are actually property papers wherein Abhi hands over his properties to Aliya and Tanu. Munni straightaway refuses to do it and says she cannot betray him. Aliya threatens her saying these are her orders as for her to save her Chutka. Mithali Bhabhi is trying her best to listen to the girls as she puts her ears on the door. She falls in eventually and gets thrown out by Aliya. Munni takes the papers and decides to do what the two ask of her. Meanwhile Pragya is on her way to the Mehra mansion as her car breaks down and her doctor asks her to atke and auto home while she herself is called in by an emergency. Pragya sees Sarla Ma but then she thinks she must have misunderstood and decides to meet Abhi first and later go to Sarla Ma.(Also Read: Pragya returns to Mumbai, Aliya plans to take over Abhi’s property)

Abhi has a strange nightmare as he sees Pragya screaming for help and he reaches out for her she vanishes, he repeatedly sees the same thing and wakes up disturbed. He thinks of why he dreamt this way when he has Pragya with him, he goes out searching for her. Munni is worried about how she would deceive Abhi in such a huge way that he loses his trust in love. She thinks of why she met the two horrible women and got fixed up in this huge mess. She hears Abhi screaming from below and she drops the file and runs to him. Abhi has injured his leg as the family tends to him, Pragya is on her way home as she tries to control her excitement of meeting Abhi and also she does not know how she or Abhi would react on seeing each other after all this while.

Precap: Pragya sees Abhi with Munni though she does not see Munni’s face, she cries as she realises that Abhi is married to another girl.