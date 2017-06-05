Kumkum Bhagya 5 june, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya and Abhi try escaping from the stable

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Aaliya asking Nikhil what I will do by going there. She says on the off chance that he sees me then I will get uncovered. Nikhil says I am uncovered and tells that Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) is suspicious that I am behind the veil. Aaliya is stunned.

The latest episode started with, Abhi revealing to Pragya(Sriti Jha) that somebody was there. Pragya looks on. Aaliya thinks how did Pragya return and is stunned. Sarla goes to Tanu’s room and saw her oblivious. Abhi requests that pragya open the rope. Pragya says the goons hit on your head, and in the event that you have memory misfortune once more. Abhi asks what is your connection with my memory misfortune. She says you can’t see goons now.

Aaliya tells Nikhil that Pragya is with Abhi in the room and requests that he stop them. Nikhil says why she will return, and requests that her wear veil and accompanied him. Aaliya says Abhi will distinguish her and requests that Nikhil go before she steals away. Nikhil requests that Damru open the bolt. He opens the bolt. Pragya and Abhi are still there. Nikhil requests that he go inside and check if Pragya is there with Abhi or not. Sarla tells that she couldn’t comprehend why Purab did this. Dasi says he did well. Dadi says she will leave Dasi to watch out for Tanu and requests that her make her oblivious in the event that she increases cognizant. Beeji requests that Janki remain with Dasi. Purab says we should clear out. Damru comes inside and sees Abhi tied. He searches for Pragya.

Nikhil likewise comes there and considers if Pragya was here, then where is she? He asks Abhi who came here? Abhi says whoever came have brought blossoms moreover. Nikhil requests that he answer properly. Abhi says when no one can come here then why you are addressing me. He requests that he have valor and demonstrate his face. Damru says might I beat him. Nikhil converses with him in changed tone and requests that he answer unmistakably.

He tells when I can prevent him from slaughtering you, then I can request that he murder you. Abhi incites him and requests that he open his hand and after that see his masculinity. Nikhil says I will make you okay in one go. Abhi requests that he free his hands. Damru lifts barrel to hit him. Abhi incites him and requests that he murder him. Pragya moves and something tumbles down.

Abhi says gas to redirect his consideration. Nikhil says somebody is there. Damru checks, however couldn’t see Pragya. He requests that his goons hold up. Pragya supposes she turned out at the ideal time and thinks to get some blade or something. Aaliya is still there and considers if Pragya absconded with Abhi. Aaliya thinks Pragya is chashmish, yet a super lady. She supposes she would have slaughtered her if Abhi was not here.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 1 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Aliya witnesses both Abhi and Pragya together)

Pragya supposes she got the bar and supposes she needs something else. She sees entryway there. Aaliya checks inside and supposes she might hold up until Nikhil returns. Abhi thinks to utilize his telephone and thinks why he didn’t get this thought. He tells that he is getting tingling. Damru inquires as to whether he need to call somebody or Police.

Nikhil requests that Damru check his pocket and says might be some cockroach got into it. They check for telephone in his pocket. Abhi gets strained. Damru discovers telephone in his pocket. Nikhil slaps Damru and requests that he break it. Damru breaks his telephone. Nikhil requests that he bolt the place and meet him outside. Abhi says last shot went to escape from here.