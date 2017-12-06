Kumkum Bhagya 5th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Simonicka kills Abhi to avenge the death of her husband

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonicka worrying that her plan might go for a toss because of Pragya’s(Sriti Jha) intervention. She sees Tanu going insane as she says that Munni did all of this to become good in all of their eyes. Daasi takes Munni’s side and says that whatever she did was because she genuinely cared for Abhi’s (Shabbir Ahluwalia) life. Daasi tells Mithali that she is going to the hospital and forbids her from telling Dadi anything. Pragya and Abhi reach the hospital with Aliya as Aliya screams for help. Abhi is taken away as Aliya pushes Pragya away. Pragya is very weak and almost faints. Dasi walks in and sees Pragya standing weak at the door and asks the nurse to help her. Aliya stops her but Dasi scolds her saying even Pragya needs help and she should be helped. Aliya wishes that Munni dies in this and she cannot be saved. Mithali freaks out at home as she explains about what happened to Raj who has just arrived. Dadi hears this as she comes down and panics. Simonicka decides to leave and go to the hospital. (Also Read: Abhi gets bitten by the snake while Pragya sucks out the poison)

Simonicka takes the snake charmer and asks him what happens to both the people and he says that maybe both of them die. The snake charmer demands Simonicka for the money but she refuses to give him money till Abhi dies. Tanu thinks of of why Munni put her life into risk and thinks that probably she loves Abhi. Aliya hears Abhi take Pragya’s name and gets irritated. Pragya’s life is more of in danger than Abhi as the poison is in her stomach. Dasi refuses to sign the consent papers as she is hesitant thinking that she is Munni. Dasi is though reminded of all the time this girl put her own life in danger for the family and signs the papers. Dadi is stubborn to go to the hospital and Raj takes her. Tanu starts shouting at the family for sending Dadi away. Aliya returns home and tells the family that Abhi is fine but shouts at them when they ask for Pragya. Simonicka reaches the hospitalwith intention of stabbing Abhi. Simonicka stabs Abhi to death and says that Abhi killed her husband and now she has avenged the death of her loved one.