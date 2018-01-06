Kumkum Bhagya 5th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi is on a mission to search for a mole on Pragya’s body

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) kissing Pragya(Sriti Jha) as he asks her again to confess being Pragya. Pragya finally gets weak and tells him that she indeed is Pragya and she was just trying to save Munni and her kids. Abhi asks her further when she suddenly notices someone at the door. She runs out and finds no one but then suddenly Dadi wakes her from her reverie. Pragya realises that she was dreaming and thinks that she cannot tell Abhi anything right now. Abhi sits taking advise from Purab and wonders how can he get it out of Pragya that she indeed is Pragya. Purab tells him to wait and that Pragya will say one day. Disha comes up and Purab seeks her advise being a woman herself and she asks Abhi about if he knows something about Pragya’s body that probably only she and he would know. Abhi remembers Pragya telling him once that she indeed had a mole on her back. Abhi gets all blushy abouyt it and thanks Disha and Purab as he goes on to check for the mole. Simonicka wants to take the guitar to Abhi when her goon stops her and says that if she delivers it then after Abhi’s death all doubt will fall on her. (Also Read: AbhiGya war of love continues as Simonicka plans the big explosion)

Simonicka now asks her goon to deliver the guitar to Abhi. Abhi is walking happily to his room as he thinks how a girl knows a girl the best as Disha solved his problem in a jiffy. Suddenly the goon walks in with the guitar as Abhi meets him. Abhi is impressed by Khan Chacha’s work as he admires it. Purab too walks up and asks Abhi to check the guitar once by playing it so they are sure it is fine. The goon gets all tensed as he asks Abhi to not do it. Abhi watches him tensed and asks him why he is worried. The man tries walking away when Purab stops him. Purab asks Abhi to play for the goon once live. Abhi suddenly notices Pragya from the balcony and he gets all distracted and tells Purab that he has a better job to do and he is sure about Khan chacha’s work. The goon tries going away once again and Purab gets all doubtful and stops him again as Purab questions him about being nervous. Abhi asks Purab to let it go as the man is just nervous about meeting a celeb. Purab though is left thinking as he senses something wrong.