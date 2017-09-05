Kumkum Bhagya 5th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya decides to leave Abhi forever as she finds him happy in a new life

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Munni(Sriti Jha) running to Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) as he screams after being hurt. Dadi and Dasi try to calm him and ask him what he was doing. Mithali Bhabhi says that he had his entire concentration on Pragya and that is how he fell. Dadi and Dasi insist that they need to conduct a pooja to ward off evil eye and this should be done by Abhi’s wife. Abhi is hesitant but Munni convinces him. They start the pooja and right then Pragya enters the house, she is surprised about the decorations in the house. She walks towards the temple area and sees the family there and also is shocked when she sees Abhi doing the arthi with a girl. Later Dadi announces the girl to be Abhi’s wife. Pragya does not see her face and is shaken to know that Abhi remarried moreover she hears Abhi say that this girl gave him a new life and he cannot live without her. Pragya is taken over by emotions and leaves the place.(Also Read: Pragya sees Sarla Ma, Munni to get Abhi’s property transferred to Aliya)

Abhi acts again to be hurting just to attract Munni’s attentions. The family again surrounds him. Dadi again suggests a pooja this time outside the house in a temple and Abhi has no choice but to agree. Dadi and Dasi walks away and Abhi tries his luck flirting with Munni but she escapes him saying she is busy in the kitchen. Munni sits in her room as she is worried about her increasing feelings for Abhi and thinks about how she will get the papaers signed by him as he is so good. Tanu and Aliya walks in asking her why she was found doing the arthi when she was supposed to get the signatures. Munni asks them to leave her alone as she would do something to get the signs for sure. As she leaves she bumps straight into Abhi who pulls her close to the dismay of Tanu. Munni handles the situation by dragging him away from the place. As they walks up to their room they see Purab(Vin Rana) and Disha(Ruchi Savarn) walking in. Disha has made kheer for the family and purab asks them to approve of their new bahu after tasting the kheer. Pragya is shattered as she walks out of the Mehra house. She thinks how Abhi did not manage to wait even so much for her and how he is happy with someone else. Pragya decides to stay away from their happiness and never call Abhi back to those memories as she is dead for him and that should remain the same way.

Precap: Aliya plans to trap Disha and get her revenge.