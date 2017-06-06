Kumkum Bhagya 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya spend some blissful moments together

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) and Pragya(Sriti Jha) getting romantic in the grass while the song main phir bhi tumko chahunga plays in the background. Purab, Sarla, Dadi and Beeji come to the dhaba. Tanu gains consciousness. Dasi asks janki to make her smell chloroform once again but Tanu says no and says she can slip in coma. Dasi says it is good if you go in coma and makes her smell chloroform. Pragya says we shall leave from here but Abhi says that he is hungry and can eat this grass in sometime. Pragya feels bad for not being able to sense his hunger. He says make something for me with this water and they play pretend. Pragya pretends to make kheer for Abhi while Abhi pretends to eat it and also compliments her later.

Abhi says my stomach is full now and says lets sleep. Pragya asks why he is acting childish. Abhi says kids enjoy without thinking and says now we shall play doctor doctor. Pragya hugs him. Aaliya tells Nikhil how could she escape from here Nikhil says why she will return once escaped. Nikhil is frustrated and asks her to let Pragya go to hell.

Sharp Shooter Dushyant calls him and says he will come in half an hour. Nikhil asks him to come, and tells Aaliya what he will do now. Aaliya says I care for my brother, and that’s all. Nothing shall happen to him and we shall be saved. Nikhil smiles and thinks to call Pragya and kill them. Aaliya thinks she needs to be alert. Pragya asks Abhi to think how to get out from here. Abhi says we will break the wall, make gate and escape. Pragya says it is a brilliant idea and says goons are sitting outside.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 5 june, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Pragya and Abhi try escaping from the stable)

Abhi says I have one more idea and says we shall climb and escape. Pragya says it is a bad idea. She thinks of an idea and tells that she will make snake out of cloth and asks him to shout snake snake so that goons come. She says she will hit them. Abhi says they are goons and will laugh on me. Pragya says this plan will work and asks him to fill grass inside. Abhi says this idea will not work.

Pragya asks him to support her if he loves her. She makes snake. Abhi says it is looking like snake now. Pragya asks him to stand just like they tied him and then shouts pretending to be scared. She ties his hands with rope and puts fake snake on him. Abhi shouts snake snake and shouts for help. Damru and others hear him and think to check. Pragya hides.

Damru and other goon get scared seeing fake snake. Other goon says we shall leave from here. Damru slaps him and negates. Pragya hits them.

Pragya asks Abhi to come. Abhi asks her to open the rope and they try to escape.