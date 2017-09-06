Kumkum Bhagya 6th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya decides to leave Mumbai, Aliya traps Disha and intends to kill her

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Purab(Vin Rana) and Disha(Ruchi Savarn) arriving the Mehra mansion with the kheer and all the family happily welcome them in. Daasi teases Purab and Disha over their first night much to the irritation of Aliya. Dadi tells Disha to come home anytimePurab hurts her and Disha takes Purab’s side saying Purab can never hurt anyone. They serve the kheer and the family enjoys it as Disha tries offering some to Aliya and Tanu. Aliya walks off in a huff while Tanu takes some. Munni (Sriti Jha) teases Disha by acting like she did not like the kheer. Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) says that as the marriage was conducting by him and Pragya so the responsibilty of Purab and Disha’s first night also is on them. They decide to prepare for the same and as Mithali Bhabhi excitedly leaves she spills the kheer on Disha. Disha goes off to wash the same and bumps into Aliya. She asks Aliya to guide her to a bathroom and though Aliya walks off initially she returns seeing it as an opportunity to take her revenge. (Also Read: Pragya decides to leave Abhi forever as she finds him happy in a new life)

She takes Disha to the washroom and locks the unassuming poor girl in and decides to kill her. Aliya decides to let lose poisonous air into the bathroom so Disha dies of inhaling the same. Purab walks around searching for Disha and bumps into Tanu. He asks her where Disha is but Tanu refuses to tell him anything though she remembers to have seen Disha with Aliya. She panics as she realises that probably Aliya is upto some madness and rushes to find her. Disha inhales the poisonous gas and becomes unconscious. Aliya prepares to light a match and throw it into the bathroom but Tanu drags her away. Tanu slaps Aliya to stop her from doing this. She tells Aliya that if anything happened to Disha then Abhi would definitely doubt them an dthe entire drama that they did to get into the house would go waste. Aliya is hesitant as she cannot see Purab with someone and also she promises to never let the first night happen. Pragya returns to her doctor and the doctor excitedly asks Pragya about meeting Abhi and also how he reacted to seeing her. Pragya remains silent and cries. Later she tells the doctor that Abhi is happy in a new life and he thought she is dead so he remarried. Pragya requests the doctor to take her back to her hospiatl so she can start a new life there.

Precap: Pragya follows the family as Abhi and Munni with Purab and Disha leave the house.