Kumkum Bhagya 7June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya are stuck in fire

Kumkum Bhagya begins with Pragya(Sriti Jha) hitting a goon with rod. Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) shouts that he is bit by an snake and Damru searches his room. But Pragya and Abhi beat him up and he faints. Pragya then opens the rope binding Abhi as he asked her to and they lok them in a room and escape. Goons inform Nikhil about the presence of snake imn Abhi’s room which worries Aliya. She wants to go check on him but Nikhil tells her not to come in front of Abhi as it would expose them.Purab, Dadi, Sarla and Beeji are walking and coming to that place. Purab tries calling the police but cannot do so as there is no network. He asks others to try their phones instead.

Other goons come there. Abhi and Pragya hide behind the dry grass. Abhi says you told that there are few goons. Pragya asks him to follow her plan. Goon is about to see Pragya.

Abhi hides her and saves her at the last moment. Pragya says we are safe. Abhi asks her not to be overconfident. They argue. Abhi says I will think. Damru and Babban knock on the door. Nikhil asks what you are doing here and where is Abhi? Damru says Abhi hit us and escaped. Nikhil slaps him and asks where is the snake. Damru says it was a fake snake, but looked like real. He shows the fake snake. Nikhil says how can he escape? Damru says he was not alone, but there were two people. He says Pragya was with him and hit us with rod and then locked the door. Nikhil is shocked. Abhi tells Pragya that he saw goons boss.(Also Read: Kumkum Bhagya 6 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya spend some blissful moments together)

Pragya asks him not to make sound and think of a plan. The goons plan to stab the grass and says they must be here. Abhi and Pragya are inside the grass. Aaliya comes inside and tells Nikhil that she told him that Pragya was inside, but he didn’t listen. She says Pragya has slapped you twice and asks what did you say that I am mad thinking about Pragya. She says even blind could see, but you couldn’t see. Nikhil bursts out his anger on the goons and asks them to search them and not to let them go out of jungle. Damru asks the goons not to let them go. Abhi tells Pragya that when goons were attacking on the grass, she was looking at him. He asks her to follow her plan and see grass catching fire. Damru asks them to do anything, but find them. The goons inform Damru that grass caught fire.

Nikhil asks how did the fire broke out? Goon tells that he threw beedi on it. Nikhil gets angry and asks them to sets off fire and bring water. Abhi and Pragya are stuck in the fire. Pragya shouts for help. Abhi says they are goons and will kill us.

PREVIEW

Abhi promises to support and be with her in every births, as they are caught in fire and get emotional.