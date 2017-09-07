Kumkum Bhagya 7th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya confronts the family for forgetting her, Abhi is shocked

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Purab(Vin Rana) saving Disha(Ruchi Savarn) from the bathroom as Disha in her panic hugs him telling him that she is claustrophobic. Purab assures her that he is by her side always and calms her down. Pragya(Sriti Jha) sits thinking of returning back as Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) has moved on in life. Pragya then thinks of her mother and decides to meet her once before she leaves as her mother would surely be worried of her. Pragya walks by a couple getting married and she is reminded of her times with Abhi. She suddenly thinks that she cannot leave Abhi and go just like that and that she needs to meet him once and ask him how he just gave her right to someone else. At home the family celebrates the rituals with Purab and Disha. Abhi asks all of them to get ready as they have to leave for a pooja. Purab hesitates but Disha convinces him and the family teases him.(Also Read: Pragya decides to leave Mumbai, Aliya traps Disha and intends to kill her)

Pragya reaches the Mehra mansion to see the family leaving in cars. Pragya decides to follow them. The family reaches the temple and the pooja begins with Munni being in ghoonghat. Pragya walks in right then and stops the the pooja as everyone is shocked to see her. Pragya questions the family for believing that she is dead. She asks the family how they could get Abhi married to someone else and think that she would never return. Abhi and Dadi are left speechless as they do not know what to think.

Precap: Pragya questions Abhi for forgetting their love.