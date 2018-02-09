Kumkum Bhagya 8th February 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sangram aims at attacking Purab and Disha

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya(Sriti Jha) forcing Purab and Disha to go out together as the entire family supports her. Purab and Dish enjoy each others company also feeling awkward about some songs that play the radio. Purab says that he liked Pragya’s idea that they should go out together sometimes. Disha wants to gift Pragya something and thanks her for understanding her heart’s desire and sending her away with Purab to spend quality time together. Mithali wants to irritate Aliya by telling her about Purab and Disha. Tanu hungrily waits for Mithali to get her breakfast. Aliya vents out her anger on Tanu as she gets more and more irritated listening to Mithali tell her about Pragya and her doings. Aliya thinks how Pragya has taken away everything from her and vows to take revenge. Disha does not want to go to any malls and sees something in a roadside stall. She tells Purab she wants that only. Purab says he likes her as she is and does not want her to change ever. As Disha shops around there nearby we see Sangram Singh sitting with a client asking him to pay him as the place is his. (Also Read: Abhi decides to ignore Pragya to make her pursue him)

Sangram starts taking the man to task as he prepares to hit the guy. Suddenly he notices Disha and Purab round the corner and remembers all the insults he had to bear due to them. Sangram decides to teach him a lesson. Abhi (Shabbir ahluwalia) walks down calling Purab and Pragya comes in. Abhi tries his best avoiding her and asks her where Purab is. Pragya says that she is Purab’s substitute for the day and he would have to tell her what he wants. Abhi is elated that he was running behind Pragya all these days and she ran away while now when he is running away and she is following him. He then acts like she is Purab and takes her away. Disha and Purab shop around as Disha selects a dupatta for Pragya. Purab is very happy that Disha has made his realtions with Abhi and his family stronger. Sangram runs around searching for Purab and Disha. Disha shops for the entire family and this impresses Purab even more. Sangram calls his accomplice and asks him to search for Disha and Purab. Sangram finally sees Disha and Purab. Purab wants to buy something for Abhi and decides to get similar outfits for himself and Abhi. He tells Disha he wants to spend the valentines day this year with her