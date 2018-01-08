Kumkum Bhagya 8th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Abhi accuses Simonicka of being an imposter

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Simonicka asking her goon to go and stand outside Khan Chacha’s house and asks him to kill Khan if he tries informing Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) Abhi reaches his room to find Pragya(Sriti Jha) there. He is happy he does not have to search around and he will now search for the mole immediately. Pragya asks him if the guitar is ready. Abhi starts his bickering as Pragya gets irritated. Abhi thinks that he should not irritate her as he has to search for the mole on the back. She starts checking the guitar while he is busy checking her back in vain. Pragya asks him what he is upto and he tells her that he wants to play a song for her and he picks up the guitar while she says no. He anyways takes her into his arms and plays the guitar. Simonicka enters happily but soon hears the guitar playing and she remembers Khan telling her that he is not sure when the blast will happen. It can happen anytime. She starts going when Dadi asks her to go and get AbhiGya for dinner. She resists but Dadi forces her to go.(Also Read: Abhi is on a mission to search for a mole on Pragya’s body)

Abhi throws something on the floor and asks Pragya to pick it up. He is almost ready to move Pragya’s saree and look for the mole when Simonicka barges in. Abhi is furious as he lashes out at Simonicka and asks her who exactly is she and that she is his enemy who is trying to separate him from Pragya. Pragya is confused at Abhi’s anger. Abhi asks Simonicksa if she has not learnt to knock befor entering someone’s room. Pragay somehow manages to calm Abhi and asks Simonicka to relax. Abhi and Pragay walk away when Simonicks thinks that Abhi can scream all he likes but she will quieten him soon enough with the guitar. Abhi again and again tries to peep behind Pragya as she gets more and more skeptical about his behaviour. Pragya makes him walk infront of her as she is doubtful. Disha and Purab signal Abhi across the table. Abhi says that he has been failure at finding the mole. Aliya sees Purab and Disha whispering and gets all irritated as she stabs her plate. Dasi too notices Disha and Purab in love. Dadi wants halwa and Pragya asks her not to eat it. Abhi again tries to peep behind Pragya and she catches him. Later Disha gets an idea abd asks Purab to drop something on Pragya so she has to change her dress and they would then send Abhi behind her to the room.