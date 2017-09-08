Kumkum Bhagya 8th September 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Pragya meets Munni as Aliya and Tanu are on their way to get hold of Munni

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Pragya (Sriti Jha) blaming Dadi and Purab(Vin Rana) for not stopping Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) from getting married once again. She then turns to Abhi and asks him about all the promises that he made to her, she says she too has sacrificed so much for him. She walks up to Munni and lifts her veil but then suddenly she realises she was dreaming and that she is still standing at the steps of the temple. She walks up to the templ and sees Abhi happily performing the pooja while Dadi and Dasi too happily ask the pandit to remove all the evil from their lives. Pragya thinks how Abhi is so happy and he does not even look like he remembers her anymore. Abhi suddenly lifts Munni’s ghoonghat and Pragya is in for a shock as she rea;ises what is happening.She is sees Munni’s face and everything suddenly falls into place for her.(Also Read: Pragya confronts the family for forgetting her, Abhi is shocked)

Pragya realizes that Munni is deceiving Abhi and the family and acting like her. Pragya thinks how she had mistaken her husband. She then decides to save them all. She thinks she should put an end to all this by revealing herself. She hesitates as she thinks if the family will believe her then she thinks that Abhi would definitely believe her as he would see the love in her eyes. Aliya is despaerate about her own life as she thinks how she has everything yet nothing and now even Munni seems to be going out of her hand. Tanu is lost in thought and tells Aliya that she doubts that Munni is going to outsmart them. She says that they should go and check on Munni as probably she would have started dreaming of becoming Abhi’s real wife. They leave for the temple but their car breaks down and they have to take an auto. The family awaits Pragya to come down as Dadi sends away Abhi and Purab. Pragya prays as she thinks that she has to find out why Munni is doing all this. Munni arrives there and prays for Pragya’s return. They both turn to see each other face to face.

Precap: Munni reveals the truth to Pragya.