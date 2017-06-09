Kumkum Bhagya 9 June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya are still in the forest

Kumkum Bhagya begins with the arrival of the contract killer. Nikhil says it’s good you came Dushyant. He asks where is that girl that I need to kill. Aliya says that there are two people who ran away, one of them is my brother, don’t you dare hurt him. Only kill that girl or otherwise I will shoot you. He does not take lightly to the threat and counter threatens her saying he doesn’t even want to talk to her. He says he came here for Nikhil and will only listen to him.

Nikhil informs him that those two ran away on a horse and Dushyant says that he saw them leaving, Nikhil says why didn’t he stop them. He says did you send me the photo of the girl, how would I know who she is. He makes a plan for catching Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia and Pragya(Sriti Jha).

bhi is driving the horse and thinks how to stop horse. He tells her that when he shot the ad, someone told that he is looking like a raja, and says he will teach her and asks her to pull the belt. She pulls the belt and they fall down in the jungle. Abhi and Pragya argue with each other. Pragya says that the horse saved us and made us come here. Dadi, Beeji, Sarla and Purab are in the jungle and see the fire. Purab says if Abhi and Pragya are there so that someone reach for their help. Sarla says we shall go there. Abhi and Pragya are walking in the jungle and argues deciding about which way to go. Pragya says we have no walkie talkie, atleast we would have known where are the goons.

Aaliya thinks this Dushyant is looking dangerous and not like other goons. Dushyant makes plan to catch Abhi and Pragya. He asks goons to separate and go in two sides. He asks Nikhil to keep Aaliya with him and contact him on phone. Nikhil thinks Dushyant will do his work and says he couldn’t get into army and that’s why taken this route to kill people. Tanu gains consciousness and come out. Dasi and Janki are coming there. She again comes back to bed and pretends to sleep. Dasi and Janki come and talk about her. They think to take a quick nap. Janki says she is thinking to kill her. Tanu gets up and pushes Janki and locks them in the room. Abhi and Pragya argue. Pragya says we would have reached by now. They see a car and look for keys, but couldn’t be found. Pragya asks him to walk. (ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya 7June, 2017 Written Update of Full Episode: Abhi and Pragya are stuck in fire)

Tanu calls Aaliya and asks what is happening there. Aaliya tells her that Abhi and Pragya have escaped from Nikhil’s clutches. Tanu asks her to give call to Nikhil. Nikhil thinks she will scold him. Tanu says she don’t care about Abhi and tells that her life is ruined because of them. She blames him for leaving on mandap twice and asks Nikhil not to refuse her if he ever loved her and asks him to kill both of them. Nikhil is shocked. Tanu says I don’t want to see them and says you shall not let Aaliya know that I asked you to kill them both. Aaliya thinks Tanu is taking his class. Nikhil asks Tanu not to worry about Aaliya and says he will kill them both and Aaliya will not know about their death. Tanu says I will wait for your call when you give me good news of their death. Nikhl says ok.

Abhi and Pragya are in the car. He says doors and windows are closed. Abhi says it is raining heavily. Pragya says she likes to enjoy the rain.