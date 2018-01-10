Kumkum Bhagya 9th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Tanu is shocked to find Munni as she realises she is facing Pragya at home

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Disha forcing Pragya(Sriti Jha) to eat and she drops the gravy on her saree. She signals Purab and Purab asks Abhi(Shabbir Ahluwalia) to follow Disha into the kitchen. Abhi excuses himself and runs to the kitchen. Disha asks Abhi to go to his room and give Pragya a deep cut backed dress so he can check her mole out. Abhi runs to his room after praising Disha. Aliya is skeptical after seeing Disha whispering something to Abhi and she now starts thinking what is happening. She accidentally drops something on Tanu’s leg and now her leg has swelling. Tanu now limps off to the doctor. Abhi remembers how once she was wearing a red saree and he was helping her tie its back when he saw the mole. Abhi gets the saree and waits for Pragya. Pragya is now very much doubtful of Abhi’s intentions and she resists. Abhi keeps insisting and finally she is ready. She walks off to get ready. (Also Read: Abhi accuses Simonicka of being an imposter)

There Munni is being treated in the hospital while Tanu reaches the hospital. She passes by Munni’s room and sees her. She is shocked to see her there. She enters the room and walks towards her bed. She now knows that Pragya is the one at home. Abhi has decorated his room and waits for Pragya to come out. Pragya comes out and is pleased to see the room. Pragya tries getting away but Abhi will not let her go. Abhi says that even if she does not say he knows that she is his Pragya. Pragya denies this and Abhi keeps insisting. Abhi tests her by coming close to her as she gets all nervous. There in the hospital Tanu tries getting more information about Munni. Tanu comes to know that she has been here for last 1month. She rewinds the happenings in the house and realises that she is Pragya. Tanu decides to inform Aliya about this. Pragya pushes Abhi away as he comes too close.