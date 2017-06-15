Kumkum Bhagya: Abhi and Pragya FINALLY get married in this new promo – watch video

Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) will finally get married on the show. Oh please let this not be a dream sequence or something that is going to end eventually. Fans really want this to happen and the promo is exactly what you need during the monsoons. So much romance! The promo just shows Abhi and Pragya getting married to each other in a Shiv Temple in the forest. Oh we can’t express how happy we are to see this promo. Looks like the two will finally get married by June 23, 2017, according to the promo. Now this is definitely going to come as a huge blow to Aaliya, Tanu and Nikhil!

But since we know now that Tanu has asked Nikhil to kill Abhi-Pragya without Aaliya’s knowledge, we can’t help but be a little worried about it. As it is, Abhi and Pragya have taken the bullet (literally) for each other a lot of times on the show. We are just hoping that Aaliya saves the day or Purab reaches the place to save the day. But Abhi and Pragya are looking so damn cute in the promo. Pragya’s bridal avatar is so pretty that all of you planning a wedding might want to take notes. (ALSO READ: Kumkum Bhagya’s spin-off Kundali Bhagya to go on air next month – Read deets!)

Check out some of these pictures from the promo before you check out the promo!

Excited much? Now check out the promo!

Isn’t it everything you’ve been wanting to see in the show for so long? We’re damn excited to see this marriage happening for real in the show. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay hooked with us for more.