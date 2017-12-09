Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Bigg Boss 11 – check out the Top 10 shows in the BARC report this week

This week’s BARC reportis going to be a delight for all the Bigg Boss 11 fans since the show is back in the top 10. This season is doing much better than last season in terms of ratings and popularity. Looks like makers finally managed to get in the perfect blend of contestants to participate in the show. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya have glued themselves to the top two positions respectively. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is still in the top 5 at the third place with Udaan on the fourth spot. Tu Aashiqui finally managed to get the audience hooked on to it and made its debut in the fifth position.

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also made their way back to the Top 10 in the sixth and seventh places respectively. The ongoing tracks are keeping the audience entertained. YHM saw a dip before the leap but the current track is both entertaining and interesting. We won’t be surprised if it jumps up to the top 5 next week. Bigg Boss 11 claimed the eighth place this week and it might have a lot to do with all the buzz on social media and celebrities reacting to it. Super Dancer 2 and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took up the ninth and tenth positions. (ALSO READ: BARC Report Week 48: Bigg Boss 11 slips out of the top ten while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Udaan regain viewers)

Check out the top 10 shows right here.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya has been on the numero uno position for weeks and months now. It even took over Kumkum Bhagya, which is on the second position.

Kumkum Bhagya

We’re never getting tired of watching Abhi and Pragya’s love story that has been dominating the charts for over a year now.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma (SAB TV)

This week, TMKOC made an appearance on the list only once. Since the show airs on two channels, both make it to the top 10 but this week it’s the ongoing track that made it to the third position.

Udaan

A lot of shows get the audience interested in it only after the leap. It’s the same with Udaan. Now that Chakor will finally be out of jail, she will have to deal with new obstacles that the audience is interested to find out.

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui made it’s debut in the top 10 list and how! It directly jumped to the fifth position.

Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Harman and Soumya’s love story has made it back in the list after a really long time. The show used to dominate the BARC report and then vanished from it for a little while. But they’re all set to make a comeback in the list now.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Raman’s memory loss drama and Ishita coming back after a leap is making sure the audience get hooked on to the show yet again.

Bigg Boss 11

With Bigg Boss 11 being one of the most searched TV shows this year on Yahoo, it’s not surprising that it has jumped back in the top 10 this week. There is way too much buzz about the show on social media and new controversies every day which is why the show is getting its mojo back.

Super Dancer 2

We can’t not like a dance reality show and this goes for the audience, too. With so many performance based reality shows, Super Dancer 2 has made sure it remains one of the best.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

YRKKH keeps hovering around the top 10 shows list and is in the tenth place this week. Naira, Karthik and Keerti, Naksh’s love story is making this worth a watch.

A lot of comedy shows, including some from Star Bharat were a part of the top 10 shows list till last week. Looks like daily soaps and drama are working their way to claim their places back in the list since a lot of shows that dropped out of the list for some time have come back this week. What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.