Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein – check out the top 10 shows on BARC this week

Bigg Boss 11 has dropped out of the Top 10 list yet again in this week’s BARC reports. Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya maintain their top positions on the list this week, too. These two shows are not ready to shift their positions from the top two and they stubbornly sit on the throne every week. Kundali Bhagya got a total of 12.8 million impressions this week and Kumkum Bhagya took the second place with 11.6 million impressions. Sony PAL’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma took up the third spot this week. Coincidentally TMKOC is also the third most searched TV show on Yahho this year. Star Bharat’s Kya Haal Mr Panchaal took up the fourth place with 8.9 million impressions.

Zee TV’s Piya Albelaa was at the fifth position with 8.7 million impressions. Zindagi Ki Mahek is at the sixth place this week with Baalveer on the seventh position. Sony SAB’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah finished at the eighth place this week. Nimki Mukhiya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein completed the top ten. With Ishita swearing to get Raman’s memory back by recreating events in the past, the audience will get to see their bitter-sweet romance on screen yet again. Though Bigg Boss 11 dropped out of the top 10, it maintained its position in the top 20. (ALSO READ: BARC Report Week 48: Bigg Boss 11 slips out of the top ten while Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Udaan regain viewers)

Check out the top 10 shows this week right here.

Kundali Bhagya

The Kumkum Bhagya spin-off seems to be doing better than its parent show. The audience is hooked on to this show ever since it aired on television.

Kumkum Bhagya

We’re never getting tired of Abhi and Pragya’s romance onscreen.

Sony PAL’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

It’s not surprising to see TMKOC on the top 10 list. In fact, the show took up the first spot in the rural category.

Kya Haal Mr Panchaal

This show has managed to tickle our funny bones and how! It has been in the top 5 for quite a few weeks now.

Piya Albelaa

This Sooraj Barjatya show is keeping the audience entertained as the show has been in the top 10 for weeks now.

Zindagi Ki Mahek

Zindagi Ki Mahek is one show that is more popular among the urban audience. The show is at the 10th place in the urban category.

Baalveer

Baalveer is at the seventh position in the Urban + Rural list. Though the show is widely popular in the rural category as it took the second spot in that category.

Sony SAB Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

TMKOC is rocking the BARC list and does so every week.

Nimki Mukhiya

Nimki Mukhiya is also one popular show that is loved by the audience a lot.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein keeps dropping in an out of the Top 10 list but has managed to get back in the list this week.

The buzz about Bigg Boss 11 is more than it reflects on the BARC list. Twitterati can’t stop talking about the show and even TV celebs are incessantly tweeting about it. With the show making new controversies with every episode, we were expecting to see it on the Top 10 or even higher but it has been getting more TRPs this season as compared to the last season. Which is one of your favourite TV shows among these? Tell us in the comments below and stay tuned with us for more.