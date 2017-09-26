Kumkum Bhagya star Shabbir Ahluwalia enjoys a dinner date with wife Kanchi Kaul and Ekta Kapoor – View HQ Pics

Shabbir Ahluwalia, who is currently playing the lead in Ekta Kapoor’s popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya, was spotted outside a high end Mumbai restaurant with his gorgeous wife Kanchi Kaul and his mentor and good friend Ekta, last night. The trio was joined by their common friend and film writer Mushtaq Shiekh. Both Shabbir and Kanchi share a great bond with Ekta. They are often spotted hanging out together. The husband and wife are frequent visitors at Ekta’s house – be it for Lakshya’s birthday party, annual Diwali bash or Ganesh celebrations.

Talking about last night, Shabbir kept it casual in a shirt and denims while Kanchi seemed to have party on her mind as she stepped out in a stylish dress. We loved her strappy heels, too. Ekta kept it easy-breezy in a violet floral maxi. If the pictures are of any indication then the gang had a lot of fun.

Here are all the pics –

It’s said that it was their common friend Ekta who set up Kanchi and Shabbir. The couple got married in 2011 after dating for a while. They are parents to two cute boys – Ivaar and Azai. Ekta has always been like family to them. “I have done nine shows and a movie with Ekta’s production house. Her production house is like family. It offers strong content which is why I like to work with her production company,” Shabbir had said in an earlier interview.

“Ekta is a dear friend who knows what kind of roles will suit me well. Ekta, who has made her mark both in television and films, has also been instrumental in making many screen icons,” said in another interview.

Shabbir Ahluwalia has been part of films like Shootout at Lokhandwala and Mission Istaanbul. He made his television debut with Hip Hip Hurray. He gained recognition after featuring in Kahiin To Hoga. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kkavyanjali, Kasamh Se and Kayamath are the other shows he’s been part of. Shabbir won the third season of reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. Kanchi Kaul has featured in television shows like Ek Ladki Anjaani Si and Maayka. She took a sabbatical post the birth of her sons. Her debut film was Woh Tera Naam Tha.