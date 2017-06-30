Kumkum Bhagya’s Abhi will make a more doting dad than Shivaay Singh Oberoi, feel fans

They are two of the most dashing men on Indian Television. On Father’s Day we had conducted a poll, where we had asked you which TV character would you like to see as a father ASAP. Basically, we wanted to know whom you feel would make a great dad. It is very heartening to see how the male characters have evolved on TV in the last few years and their dimensions are getting more exciting. The first most popular choice was Abhi from Kumkum Bhagya. We know that he is a man-child and it is Pragya (Sriti Jha) who needs to manage him all the while but Abhi is adorable. He is emotional and loves his family to bits. In real life, Shabbir Ahluwalia is doting dad to two fine young men, Ivar and Azai. Playing a dad would be so easy for him. And after all the drama of Tanu’s (Leena Jumani) pregnancy, we will be happy to see a real child. (Also Read: BARC Report Week 25, 2017: India vs Pak match, Kumkum Bhagya, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ruled the charts)

The next favourite was Shivaay Singh Oberoi (Nakuul Mehta) from Ishqbaaz. He is the great bad boy of Indian TV and filthy rich. Shivaay can do literally anything for his brothers and has a sharp brain as well. We have seen him bond beautifully with Saahil, Anika's (Surbhi Chandna) little bro, and fans feel he will make a great dad. Imagine having a papa who can buy the fanciest toys, cook brownie milkshakes and teach his kid a thing or two about being successful in life, and of course a great BIG BROTHER.

Karthik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai took the third place. There are few like Karthik (Mohsin Khan) on TV. He is idealistic, principled and respects people. He is also very sensitive. At the same time, he can be naughty. However, Karthik is still quite young and becoming a dad can wait a little longer on his list. We are happy seeing him romance Naira (Shivangi Joshi) right now. Neil (Zain Imam) came in fourth while Beyhadh's Arjun (Kushal Tandon) took the last spot.