Kumkum Bhagya’s Mrunal Thakur dons a black bikini in Taiwan – view pic!

After Jordan, the TV beauties who are part of the FitzUp programme have headed to Taiwan. The gang of Mrunal Thakur, Tejasswi Prakash, Pryanca Talukdar, Santoshi Shetty, Barkha Bisht Sengupta are all there soaking into the wellness tourist spots of Taiwan and participating in some rigorous physical activity. It is a wellness tourism programme and the girls are having a blast. Kumkum Bhagya actress Mrunal Thakur is there with her sister, Lochan and they are having a gala time. The girls hit the beaches. Mrunal is seen in a black bikini in one of the pictures and looks damn hot. (Also Read: Mrunal Thakur dating her Kumkum Bhagya co-actor Arjit Taneja?)

The girl is in the news for her international project Love Soniya where she shares screen space with Demi Moore. The lady left Moore quite impressed by crying so naturally. Mrunal is best known as Bulbul from Kumkum Bhagya. She also did a show in Indonesia called Nadin with Arjit Taneja.

Sunkissed #goldengirl #Hot #AF A post shared by Mrunalthakur (@mrunalofficial2016) on Sep 17, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

The actress also made news for dating Nadin co-star Arjit Taneja. However, she denied that they were a couple. Stay tuned to Bollywood Life for more scoop and updates…