Kumkum Bhagya’s Mrunal Thakur, Uttaran’s Tina Datta, Pehredaar Piya Ki’s Tejasswi Prakash – check out these TV bahus in bikinis

TV actresses are flaunting their sexy side on social media and how! A lot of actresses pleasantly surprised us recently by posting pictures of themselves in a bikini on social media. Uttaran’s Tina Datta, Kumkum Bhagya’s Mrinal Thakur, Pehredaar Piya Ki’s Tejasswi Prakash, Sasural Simar Ka’s Jyotsna Chandola and Sara Khan, these TV bahus surprised their fans with their sexy avatar on social media. Everyone has their vacation mode on and they’re making us plan a nice, relaxing holiday. Tina Datta posted two pictures in a bikini, one of which was from a photo shoot and another one was her by the pool, just chilling.

Television beauties have been shedding their onscreen sanskari image for a while now. Nia Sharma, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karishma Sharma and a lot of other actresses have done it in the past. But these ones put few up very recently. Check out their not-so-sanskari pictures right here! (ALSO READ: Ragini MMS Returns actress Karishma Sharma is one hottie who will make you go weak in the knees and these pictures are proof)

Not only the thirsty seek the water,,the water as well seeks the thirsty ~Rumi 📸 @moneesha999 A post shared by 💫Tinzi💫 (@dattaatinaa) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:32am PDT

I choose to see the beauty in front of me and not the hurdles… I choose to go swim through the endless ocean and mute the rest… Coz I choose to me happy for I believe it’s a choice,something you can decide to be… I hope whoever reads this is happy and content in life…god bless you all 😘 #waterbaby #travel A post shared by tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash) on Sep 8, 2017 at 6:05am PDT

Pattaya mornings b like 🤗🤗🤗🤗 #ssarakhan #pcayruuuuu #vacayyy #work #sisterstrip A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Aug 30, 2017 at 12:44am PDT

Get away from it all find your piece of the beach … luv#peace#beach#happy#soul#me#luv#goa#paagal#enjoy#jonits#fly#high# A post shared by Jo Jyotsna (@jyotsnachandolasingh) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:25am PDT

