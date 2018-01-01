Kunal Jaisingh, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Karan Wahi – TV celebs list down their New Year resolutions

As always, the New Year is a time to make new resolutions. While we do not need a particular date for self-improvement, a new year seems like a good occasion to make a fresh start. After non-stop partying, the first day of the year is a time to introspect and think about what we can do better in life and improve ourselves. Here are some of your favourite television celebrities sharing their resolutions for 2018.

Devoleena Bhattacharjee

I have set the resolution to learn something new every day in order to have a better understanding of the world and how it works. Fortunately, the internet makes it incredibly easy to learn new things. Watching a TED Talk every morning while breakfasting or enjoying Crash Course video on YouTube are fun.

Kunal Jaisingh

If you haven’t climbed aboard the gratitude bandwagon yet, this is the year to do it. There are studies that show that gratitude can make you 25% happier. Think about that for a second: you can be 25% happier simply by taking the time to count your blessings and think of all the good things in you life! Being grateful will also help you to overcome adversity, improve the quality of your sleep, and allow you to get along better with others. For next year, I resolve to be more grateful.

Shubhangi Atre

Humans were not made to be cooped up inside all day. Spending time in nature makes you happier, it boosts your immune system, and it even makes you more creative. I resolve that next year I will be spending more time outside in the beauty of nature. I wish to travel and explore more.

Suyyash Rai

I’m very positive and emotional person. I want to be more kind and positive in 2018. Having a positive attitude opens your mind to new possibilities, it makes you more resilient, and it helps you to be cheerful. I want to greet the new year with a smile and resolve to stay positive, no matter what happens.

Yuvika Chaudhary

You may not be able to control how kind other people are to you, but you can always control how kind you are to yourself. This upcoming year, I set the resolution to believe in myself, respect myself, and treat myself well. I always try to be a good companion to myself. In fact, I want to take it even more further. Make 2018 the year I fall in love with myself more and more.

Manish Goplani

I have set the resolution to do good for others in the upcoming year. After all, you won’t just be benefiting those you help; you’ll also be benefiting yourself. Volunteering can give you a sense of purpose, make your life more meaningful, increase your self-esteem, and make you happier. In 2018, I wish to get a helper’s high by volunteering.

Mahika Sharma

Living life to the fullest doesn’t just mean setting big goals like going bungee jumping or learning to scuba dive. It also includes learning to enjoy the little things. That is, learning to appreciate life’s simple pleasures, such as going outside at night to look at the stars. Going to a pet shop to “ooh” and “aah” at the puppies and kittens or say walking barefoot in the grass. I want to enjoy, enjoy and enjoy.

Pearl V Puri

I think I can safely say that we all want more peace in our lives. And by this, I mean more inner peace, contentment, and serenity. I resolve to bring more peace into my life in the year that’s about to begin by accepting things as they are and teaching my mind to become relaxed.

Tanya Sharma

I want to plan more vacations. The world is a beautiful place, and there are many places to explore. Next year, I wish to keep visiting a new country every third months and explore places I always wanted to see.

Ssharad Malhotraa

I don’t have any resolutions this year because as the year progresses the resolutions tend to fade away. I would rather like to go with the flow and live life to its fullest. Definitely, health shall get a lot of importance in 2018.

Karan Wahi

I don’t make resolutions anymore. I just hope that I can work as hard as I have and enjoy everything I do. That’s what my resolution was a few years back and it continues to be the same.

Mohammad Nazim

My New Year resolution is to give my best to my new show Gama and also bring a smile on every person I meet.

Tinaa Dattaa

My New Year resolution is to focus on my career. The response for Karmaphaldata Shani is good and I want to achieve my fitness goals in 2018.