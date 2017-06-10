[VIDEO] Kunal Kapoor’s powerful performance on women trafficking is a must watch

Actor Kunal Kapoor gave a powerful performance on “something that nobody addresses” – forced women trafficking, and urged people to contribute towards the cause. “I feel very strongly about this cause, and have recorded a video with UnErase Poetry. Please watch, share, support,” the co-founder of Ketto, an online crowdfunding platform and website in India for fundraising for social, charity, movies, music, personal and creative causes, tweeted on Friday. In the over three-minute video, he is seen taking charge of the microphone and narrating stories of a 16-year-old girl who went missing and a bride. (ALSO READ: These 23 stills from Kunal Kapoor’s Veeram will make your wait for the film harder)



He spoke in English and Hindi about the road where “love is sold”. While talking about “the road”, he urged people to slow down their car, take a moment and smile at those women in “shiny saris and make-up so wild” to show that you care. The video ends with statistics revealing that every three minutes an Indian girl is trafficked into sexual slavery, and only one per cent of these girls are ever rescued.

He has already received support from celebs like Hrithik Roshan, who got “teared up”, Shruti Seth and Dia Mirza.