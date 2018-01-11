Kundali Bhagya 10th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeta faces the brunt even while Rishabh tries his best to protect her

Kundali Bhagya starts with the manager of the club asking the incharge to show the group the footage. They all get together at the monitors but find the footage gone even as Srishti drags Sherlin to the monitors. The footage is not available as the incharge tells them that there was a power failure in that part of the club during the time. The group leaves as Sherlin is very happy at her luck. At Luthra house they are waiting for Rishabh’s(Manit Joura) call. Rishabh and the group return as even Preeta(Shraddha Arya) is with them. The family especially Kareena asks Rishabh about if they saw the footage. Rishabh says they could not get the footage. Kareena starts insulting Preeta saying she has always wanted to braek Sherlin’s wedding with Rishabh. She says that they are middle class and they do not know about the rules of the club as they might have never gone to such clubs. Rishabh tries to stop Kareena but dadi interrupts saying she also now does not trust Preeta. She accuses Preeta of having changed. Sherlin gets Prithvi’s call and she goes out into the porch to speak to him. (Also Read: Rishabh lashes out at Sherlin as he will hear nothing against Preeta)

Prithvi tells Sherlin that he has managed to get the footage and it is now with him. He also says that they can further insult Preeta and he says he has left something for Sherlin to use in the porch. She manages to take that and thinks that she can now insult and also teach Preeta a lesson. Preeta says that she did not know before when she convinced Rishabh for marriage that Sherlin was a characterless girl. She says that she cannot knowingly let Rishabh marry a girl who is not worthy of him. The family still accuse Preeta and Rishabh takes her side. Rishabh lashes out at the family for misbehaving with Preeta. Sherlin walks in and asks Rishabh if he would for once trust her like he trusts Preeta. She shows him the bills of her shopping and also asks him to check the time on them. Rishabh and Mahesh go through the bills and find that the time is the same at which Preeta says she had seen Sherlin in the club. Preeta is shocked at this. Dadi now says that she does not care about Sherlin’s innocence but she knows that if Karan is in jail then the reason is only Preeta. This breaks Preeta as Srishti takes her away. Srishti asks Preeta to go home while she has something else to do. Srishti barges angrily into police station and accuses Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) of chilling here while Preeta is facing the vent of his family. Karan is further shocked when he comes to know that Preeta exposed Sherlin infront of the family.