Kundali Bhagya 11th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan gets more and more helpless about Sherlin and Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya starts with Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) driving back as he feels bad while he thinks of Prthvi holding Preeta’s (Shraddha Arya)hand. He is confused about the way he is feeling for Preeta. He thinks of how he is sure about Prithvi talking to his girl as nobody calls his own mother babe. Karan tries to think that he should get Preeta out of his mind. Preeta too thinks about Karan as she is going back home with Prithvi. She thinks about how she is sure that Karan still does not trust Prithvi yet he said sorry for the sake of her mother. Prithvi and Preeta reach their house as Sarla seeks forgiveness of Prithvi. Prithvi keeps instigating Sarla to say sorry and she keeps going on and on. Finally Srishti interrupts and says that Sarla should stop now as they all have got the point. Prithvi decides to bend Sarla and Preeta one day before him.(Also Read: Karan lies to Sarla and Rishabh worries about his marriage)

Rishabh (Manit Joura) picks up Sherlin for shopping and takes her with him to Arora house. He says he has to pass on some medicines for Janki to them. Sherlin is happy as she would get to see Prithvi bring the family to his feet. Prithvi wants to see Janki and Dadi takes him in. Later he tests Dadi by asking if she or Sarla thinks that the fire was not an accident but a planned move. Dadi ensures that it was an accident. Prithvi decides to make use of their trust and kill Janki today. Karan reaches home to find out about Sherlin and Rishabh’s marriage getting preponed and gets worried. Kareena notices this. Karan is worried as he is sure Prithvi is not right and how to expose Sherlin.