Kundali Bhagya 15th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan to go abroad but decides to stop Preeta’s marriage before that

Kundali Bhagya starts with the entire Arora household pampering Janki as they feed her and take care of her. Later as they make her sit and remind her about the happenings. Janki gets vague flashes as she gets panicky and pained. Preeta(Shraddha Arya) stops Srishti from reminding Janki any further and asks her to relax. Janki is amazed to see such beautiful girls and Sarla’s daughter who are new to her. Sherlin tells Prithvi how Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Rishabh (Manit Joura) have teamed up against them and also how they have started wondering about his intentions of marrying Preeta. At Luthra house the morning is bright as they have breakfast teasing each other. Rishabh informs the family about Karan going to play One day at South Africa. The coach arrives and congratulates Karan as they even watch the news. The family has a emotional moment together.

Sarla makes pakodey and sees Janki watching Srishti with a black face pack. Srishti opens the door to screaming Rakhi and Karan. They are welcomed inside. Rakhi talks to Janki as Janki compliments Karan. Rakhi informs the family about Karan’s selection for the foriegn match. The family is very happy at this. Sarla hugs Karan congratulating him. Rakhi invites Sarla and family to a party at the Luthra house. Rakhi invites Prithiv too and this irritates Karan as he walks off. Preeta understands his irritation. Karan decides to do anything to stop this wedding. He decides to go to any extremes for this purpose.