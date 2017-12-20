Kundali Bhagya 19th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh confesses his love for Preeta infront of Sarla Ma

Kundali Bhagya starts with Srishti and Sameer having an eyelock competition. They get completely lost in each other for a while before a passing person bumps into Sameer and he breaks his eye contact. Srishti now demands to know what he saw about her in his dream and he makes an excuse and hurries off leaving her angry again. Rakhi talks to Prithvi and asks him to get comfortable in the house as she sees Kareena who tells her that she is a bit worried about Rishabh’s(Manit Joura) marriage which is just a day later. She says that she feels they will not be able to make all the arrangements in just a day. Rakhi informs her that she has already met a pandit and postponed the wedding date to another four days later as she knew they cannot be prepared in a day. Kareena is happy and they both observe how they want to enjoy Rishabh’s wedding thoroughly. Prithvi is a a silent spectator of all this and he gets really angry to know that the wedding they ahve been planning all along will get further delayed. Rishabh notices a frustrated Prithvi and is confused. Janki wanders around admiring the house and part as she meets Rakhi who asks her to keep coming to their house so that she can remembers everything slowly.Janki sees Sherlin and stares at her while Sherlin too suddenly turns from her phone to find Janki staring at her and she feels trapped as she cannot turn away as even Rakhi has now noticed them. She walks to them and Janki says that she has recognized her for a moment Sherlin feels trapped but soon realizes that Janki is talking about the other day when she came to senses and saw Sherlin. Sherlin walks away and Janki feels confused about her wierd behaviour. Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) is angrily pursuing Preeta(Shraddha Arya) who refuses to stay. Karan asks her why she is speeding away and Preeta says she does not want to fight with him and their bickering continues.(Also Read: Karan and Rishabh both find it hard to keep themselves from Preeta)

Preeta turns to walk as she bumps into a wall and falls straight into Karan’s arms and they have their eyelock moment. Karan teases her that he is her hero and saves her always. Preeta says she does not need his help. Karan accuses her of being his crazy fan who used to pursue him everywhere. Preeta says she does not want to see his face and walks away. Rishabh meets Sarla as Sarla praises Rishabh and says he is so good with such great upbringing. Sarla compares Rishabh to Prithvi and says that Prithvi is just like him. Rishabh is disturbed and asks Sarla how she found Prithvi’s proposal and Sarla tells him about Mrs. Walia. Rishabh asks her if she like this Rishabh so much then how can she be satisfied with somebody like him. Sarla gets a little flustered and thinks that Rishabh is just joking. Rishbah thinks of how always his feelings are taken for granted and he is expected to sacrifice. Rishabh turns to come face to face with his father who asks him that how he was wrong and now he knows that Rishabh likes Preeta much more than anyone knows. Prithvi drags Sherlin to a room and expresses his anger saying Sherlin’s mom has become a threat for him. Sherlin feels worried as she knows Prithvi can even kill. They fight over Janki and accuse each other for failed attempts to kill Janki. Prithvi says that he will kill Janki today itself. Rishabh’s father tells him that he heard his conversation with Sarla and asks him what is going on. Rishabh expresses his feeling to his father but is interrupted by Sherlin’s mother who takes him away. Prithvi decides to plan a accident to kill Janki and sees her with Dadi and Sarla and thinks how they never leave her alone.