Kundali Bhagya 19th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeta confesses her love for Karan

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta(Shraddha Arya) forcing Srishti to put her phone on charging and Srishti finds it odd. Even though she goes for doing it. There Janki tells Sarla that a switchboard in their house has some short circuit and current flowing out. Srishti walks to the switch board and begins to put the phone on charge. Sarla notices this and warns Srishti but she refuses to listen to her. She gets a shock there and starts screaming. Sarla now caresses her daughter and pampers her as Dadi, Janki and Preeta sneakily watch them together. Sarla and Srishti make up and hug each other. They sort out the differences and say sorry to each other. Janki suddenly falls off and the three of them are ousted. Janki teases Sarla for holding her ears and saying sorry. Sarla scolds the three of them for plotting. Sherlin and her mother reach Luthra house. Sherlin's mother is skeptical about Sherlin's desperation of marriage. Sjerlin says that she is just relieving her mother of the tensions. Luthra family is all praises for Preeta and Kareena tries to distract the topic. Sanjana says that she wants the marriage to happen sooner. Kareena says that she will get dates from the pandit.

Rakhi does not want the marriage to happen sooner and that they will celebrate Lohri today. Rakhi makes it a point to invite the Aroras at the moment. Rakhi calls Sarla and Sarla says that they will definitely come. Rakhi asks them to get Prithvi too. Sanjana is skeptical of Prithvi being there too. Sanjana thinks that she cannot expose Prithvi for that would create disaster in Sherlin’s life too. Janki and Sarla have a fight after getting ready for Lohri. Sarla praises Srishti as she looks beautiful all decked up for Lohri. Sarla asks Srishti to get Preeta as she does not want Prithvi to come and wait for them. Srishti praises Preeta who is looking beautiful. Sishti teases Preeta by taking Rishabh (Manit Joura) and Karan’s(Dheeraj Dhoopar) name. Srishti says that both the Luthra boys are into Preeta. Preeta confesses to have feelings for Karan but then Srishti realises that she is just teasing her. Srishti challenges Preeta that one day she would fall for Karan and then it would be her who would help her.