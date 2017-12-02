Kundali Bhagya 1st December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan gets a lead on Sherlin and follows her as Rishabh probes into Prithvi

Kundali Bhagya starts with doctor checking on Janki as he is confused why Janki has not regained consciousness still. Preeta(Shraddha Arya) assures him that they had made her sleep straight all night. The doctor says they would have to wait for a while more and assures them that Janki will be fine. Preeta decides to stay back home while Srishti too wants to stay but Preeta asks her to go for work. Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) is walking out when he bumps into Sherlin and royally ignores her. She stops him and asks him why he behaves indifferent with her now. Karan says that it is not like that and he does not believe in being dramatic. Sherlin reminds Karan about how Rakhi had asked him to meet his would-be sister -in-law. Karan says that he does not get that feel of a sister-in-law from her. Sherlin is taken aback by this but Karan adds saying she is a modern girl and should not believe in such traditions. Sherlin talks about Preeta and tells Karan that he need not be so dramatic for Preeta like he was by jumping into the fire. She reminds him of Dheeraj who had refused to marry Preeta, this irritates Karan no bounds.(Also Read: Preeta and Janki in danger as Prithvi walks up with a knife)

Sherlin is soon called away by Kareena. Kareena asks Sherlin to stop irritating Karan as Rishabh (Manit Joura) will not forgive her for that. Kareena takes Sherlin away and tells her that Rishabh has demanded his secretary to find out about Prithvi. Sherlin is shocked by this news and decides to waste no time to inform Prithvi. She acts like she gets a cough attack and Kareena runs for water. Sherlin escapes to call Prithvi. Karan on the other hand wants to give Sherlin a befitting reply for trying to insult Preeta. He thinks about how Sherlin is not worth talking about Preeta. He searches around for Sherlin and chances to hear her talking to Punnu. She tells Prithvi to come down and meet her as she has an important news. Prithvi resists but finally is convinced. Karan decides to follow her and catch her red handed this time round. As he drives his way following Sherlin’s car he remembers that he has not yet called Preeta. He calls her but Sarla tells him that she has gone to get vegetables. Preeta is walking by the road when Sherlin’s car passes by and dirt spills on Preeta as she speeds away. Sameer tries his best to convince Rakhi that he is not in love with Srishti but in vain. Srishti meets Sameer on the road and tries to lift his mood by giving him a rose but he gets all defensive and says he does not love her.