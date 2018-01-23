Kundali Bhagya 22nd January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Sherlin is forced to apologize to Preeta infront of the family

Kundali Bhagya starts with Sarla and Dadi praising each other as they are ready for the Lohri. Prithvi walks in and Janki opens the door for him. Prithvi is taken aback a bit and Janki finds it odd that Prithvi gets nervous on seeing her. Prithvi also thinks that he has this feeling about how this day is going to end up bad for him, he decides to stay away from Janki for a while. Srishti tells Preeta(Shraddha Arya) how it is always Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) who does all the hardwork for her but Prithvi walks in at the end and takes all the credit. Prithiv walks in then and says that he would give some credit to Karan for the scene. Sherlina nd Kareena compliment each other and they says how they are forced to accept Preeta and her family’s presence. Preeta and family walk in right then and Sherlin smiles to Prithvi. Kareena asks Sherlin to avoid smiling to them. Later Dadi and Rakhi welcome Preeta and praise her sacrifice. they place her above everyone else. Sherlin is irritated by this and tries to stop Rakhi. Rakhi now makes Sherlin say sorry to Preeta and she vengefully does that.

Srishti is thoroughly amused at this and feels happy. Lohri party begins and Karan and Rishabh(Manit Joura) pull their father’s leg for getting a very beautiful lady like their mother. Rishabh gets a call and he takes it. Preeta walks up and Rishabh watches her all lost. Also Karan is lost in Preeta as Preeta wonders whom Karan is watching so impressed. Karan signals her that she is looking beautiful. Preeta sees the girl walking by and thinks that the is watching another girl. Mahesh ji praises Preeta and Rishabh joins in praising Preeta and this confuses Karan. Rakhi says that Preeta indeed is looking very nice otherwise Rishabh never praises any girls. Karan counters this saying Preeta is just looking beautiful because of the amount of make up she has done. He praises Srishti and says that she is looking very pretty. Preeta reveals that Karan was staring at a hot girl. Rakhi and Sarla reveal that at Lohri couples take circles around the fire and they have a beautiful life ahead. Sarla wants Preeta and Prithvi to do it today.