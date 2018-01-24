Kundali Bhagya 23rd January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Janki witnesses Sherlin-Prithvi romance once again

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta(Shraddha Arya) and Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) fighting along as Dadi asks Prithvi to take the pheras with Preeta and Rishabh (Manit Joura) to do that with Sherlin. Preeta pulls Karan’s leg by saying that he should get his girlfriends one by one to take the pheras. Sherlin walks away as she signals Prithvi to come along. Prithvi sneaks around as Sanjana and Kareena meet him in the way. Kareena is confused why Prithvi and before Sherlin where going to drink water when waiters are around everywhere. Sherlin and Prithvi meet and Sherlin says that she will not take any pheras with Rishabha nd that she will only do that with Prithvi. Prithvi is irritated and asks her if she has gone mad. She is adamant as she throws a tantrum and says she would rather die. Prithvi now tries strangling her. Kareena looks around for Sherlin and later asks Janki to get her from the kitchen. Janki restrains but later relents and goes to get Sherlin. Karan sees Preeta and walks to talk to her. She starts fighting with him for saying that she is not looking good. Karan tries to stop her and says that he saw her ignoring him and he was just angry.

Preeta walks away in a huff as Karan follows her. Prithvi lets go of Sherlin as he suddenly comes to his senses and he makes her drink water. He later tells her that they cannot do the pheras together but he will make sure that neither would they have to do that with Rishabh or Preeta. Janki enters the house now searching for Sherlin. Srishti is talking friendly with the waiters and Sameer gets jealous. Sameer walks to her and pulls her away asking her to maintain a distance. Srishti wants to hear from Sameer why he is so worried of her. Sameer too wants to confess his feelings but thinks that Srishti will make fun of him. They both strongly feel for each other yet do not say anything. Sherlin and Prithvi get romantic as Sherlin hugs Prithvi. Jnaki enters and sees them together. Sherlin too sees her but Prithvi has his back to her. Sherlin acts like she has something in her eye and asks her to help her and Prithvi was only trying to help her. Janki helps her and Sherlin starts giving excuses. Janki takes the two out saying they are being called outside.