Kundali Bhagya 26th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh asks Karan to concentrate on his game and leave Preeta alone

Kundali Bhagya starts with Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) leaving Preeta’s(Shraddha Arya) house as he sweetly signals bye to her. She is sweetly amused as she says crazy. Later she leaves to meet Sristi at the parlour. Karan reaches home to find Rishabh(Manit Joura) on the phone where he is trying to crack a business deal. Karan walks in tensed and asks him if he managed to get proofs against Prithvi. Rishabh tells him that he is going about the thing in a very systematic way and he would need time to do that. Karan gets impatient and accuses Rishabh of wasting his time and not managing to get any results. Rishabh tells him that he needs to check records pertaining to 5years so as to get proof. Karan is impatient that it might take a whole lot of time and Preeta might end up getting married to Prithvi by then. Dadi and Rakhi arrive there lsitening to the brothers argue. They are worried as they come to know that the topic of their fight is Preeta. They think that it is something related to love. Rishabh tries clarifying as he is about to tell them the truth but Karan lies saying they were discussing about the gift they should give Prithvi for his wedding.(Also Read: Karan asks Preeta if she would accept his love)

Rishabh leaves for office as Karan thanks his mother for solving his issue. Preeta reaches the parlour and is shocked to find Srishti all with green colored hair. She screams at the people at the aprlour saying she wants the colour back to the normal. Srishti refuses to change the colour and blurts out that Sameer said that her hair was not good. Preeta decides to call Sameer to get a second opinion. Prithvi enters the salon with the intention of surprising Sherlin. Sameer is actually thinking of Srishti when he gets Preeta’s video call. Sameer says that she does look like a parrot. Preeta teases Srishti with Sameer’s name and Srishti gets more and more angry. Srishti declares in the salon that Preeta’s boyfriend is Karan Luthra. Preeta suddenly hears Sherlin calling Prithvi Punnu. Preeta decides to check and walks out as she makes an excuse to Srishti. Sherlin meets Prithvi who asks her how she came out of the salon and she tells him that she went to a clasy salon and not this one. Prithvi praises Sherlin and they decide to walk to the pub where their reunion is to happen. Suddenly their old friend Nitin walks up and holds Sherlin’s hand and flirts with her. Prithvi hugs Sherlin as Preeta sees her. She is though unable to see Prithvi. She decides to walk up to them but soon comes infront of a speeding car. The woman inside the car lashes out at Preeta who says she is sorry. Nitin notices Preeta and tells Prithvi and Sherlin that a beautiful girl just escaped getting run over. Nitin keep looking at Preeta. Prithvi and Sherlin walk off to the pub telling Nitin the name of the pub-city zone club. Preeta hears this.