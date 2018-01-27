Kundali Bhagya 26th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan and Preeta start missing each other

Kundali Bhagya starts with Janki saying that she saw Sherlin and Prithvi behind the fire and got some flashes of memory as she fainted. She says that she does not remember anything but she just has a vague picture in mind. Later Sarla says they should go home and Jnaki should rest. Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) volunteers to drop them but Kareena does not allow him to go and asks him to drop her to her room as she is not feeling well. Karan looks at Preeta and bumps straight into a door. Later Sameer drops the Aroras home and Janki teases Sameer with Srishti. Sameer and Srisjhti have some light moments together as Preeta watches them and feels good about the couple. She reaches them as Sameer leaves. Later she blesses Srishti and refuses to tell her what the blessing was. Srishti tries to coax it out of Preeta in vain.

Karan thinks about Preeta and decides to call her when he notices his father in his room. Rishabh too joins them as the two question their father for being in the room. Rakhi walks in and says that inspite of having high blood sugar their father swallowed all the laddoos. Rishabh asks his father to promise to work out double the next day. He promises to do so while revealing how he has finished even Karan and Rishabh’s share of the laddoos. Preeta tries to sleep and tells Srishti that she has gulped down Dadi’s cough syrup. Srishti tells her that she will nto wake even if their is a cyclone. Janki tries to sleep but starts getting flashes of her memories. Sherlin arrives at Prithvi’s house as Prithvi’s mother walks in but Prithvi manages to hide Sherlin in time.