Kundali Bhagya 27th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan and Preeta follow Prithvi and Sherlin into the party

Kundali Bhagya starts with Sherlin and Prithvi reaching the club and meeting their friends. Sherlin is excited that she is able to be herself again with her college friends. Nitin also joins them and the gang meets each other. Preeta (Shraddha Arya) walks in and finds out from the reception that a reunion is on inside. Preeta gets a call from Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) whose name she has saved in her phone as Kadva Karela. The receptionist is confused by the name. Karan picks up the call and starts scolding Preeta for being late to take his call and they start fighting. Finally though they say sorries and make up. Later Karan tells Preeta that he has been selected for better things in cricket and she is genuinely happy for him. Later she tells him about Sherlin and Karan asks her to be careful and wait for him as he would join soon.

Karan calls up Rishabh(Manit Joura) and asks him to be at a club in 30mins. Rishabh thinks it is about Prithvi and prepares to leave soon. Karan reaches the club and he has a star moment as everyone takes selfie with him. Preeta shouts at him. Laster they both go inside. They see that it is a masquerade party. They think how they are going about searching Sherlin. Karan gets a mask for Preeta and himself as he wears it and teases Preeta. Nitin notices Preeta and he recognises her immediately. He tries flirting with her as he asks her to dance. Karan expects Preeta to slap him but Preeta remembers Nitin was Sherlin’s friend and she immediately goes off with him as Karan stands stupefied and jealous. He feels bad that Preeta is dancing with someone else and did not even care to ask him.