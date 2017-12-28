Kundali Bhagya 28th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan feels jealous as he sees Preeta dancing with a stranger

Kundali Bhagya starts with the party going on in full swing as Sherlin and Prithvi discuss how they are enjoying all this after so much time. Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) starts angrily staring at Preeta(Shraddha Arya) who is dancing with Nitin. He is thankful when he sees her pushing him away from holding her waist. He is still angry to see her dancing. Prithvi is persuaded by his friend to go for girl’s confession. Karan stands angry and desperate to leave the party. Prithvi notices Nitin dancing with someone and is surprised. Preeta starts a conversation with Nitin and asks him about Sherlin. Nitin refrains from telling her Sherlin’s boyfriend’s name. Nitin though keeps up his flirting with Preeta. Preeta somehow tries to escape him and Nitin almost tells her the name but Karan walks in and drags Preeta away saying she is his girlfriend. Prithvi joins his girls from the college. They enjoy each others company and people tease Prithvi for someone stealing away his drink. Their friends ask them about their wedding and they tell them that they are marrying different people but will celebrate their honeymoon together.

Karan shouts at Preeta for dancing with a stranger. They fight on and on as Preeta tells him that she was about to get to the name of Sherlin’s boyfriend and that is when Karan jumped in. Preeta asks him why Karan was just concentrating on her and not doing any job. Karan says that he did not like the boy touching her. Nitin returns to his friends and they tease him about dancing with a strange girl and they then ask him who the girl was. After a lot of thought he remembers her name and says that it is Preeta. Sherlin and Prithvi are both shocked as they move away. Prithvi lashes out at Nitin when he catches hold of Sherlin. Preeta starts walking away and Karan reminds her how he kept saving her everytime as she has this habit of falling in danger. Preeta and Karan fight on and on as Preeta finally walks off to have water. Sherlin and Prithvi are very confused about if Preeta is actually the Preeta they fear of. They now are doubtful that even Karan is their with Preeta. They split to check as Prithvi breaks something as he walks and Preeta turns as she sees Prithvi and she runs to stop him but Prithvi walks away.