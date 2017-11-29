Kundali Bhagya 28th November 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Prithvi enters Arora house to Kill Janki

Kundali Bhagya starts with Prithvi getting caught opening the windows by Srishti. Prithvi says he was just feeling suffocated and hence opened the window. Srishti mocks him saying why he would feel suffocated when he did not even get in the fire which Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Rishabh(Manit Joura) did. Prithvi gets irritated as Srishti starts praising the two and he thinks he would definitely hold a grudge against Srishti if she does not stop singing praises of the Luthra boys. He interrupts her and says he would have to leave. Srishti tells him she would cloae all the doors and windows after he leaves. Prithvi is frustrated as he sees the keys on the floor and contemplates ways of taking it somehow. He suddenly says he dropped his phone and in the pretext of picking it up he takes the keys too before Srishti and Preeta(Shraddha Arya) can notice.

Sherlin dreams and sits up scared as her mother walks in and asks her why she never told her about Prithvi getting married to Preeta. Sherlin lies that she herself was shocked but her mother refuses to believe her. Sherlin puts up an act and says that she broke her relationship with Prithvi so her mother can be happy and now she refuses to trust her. Her mother calms her and says tahts he does believe her but she wants Sherlin to be happy and that she can get only with Rishabh as Rishabh is a good person while Prithvi was pure evil. Sherlin thinks of how nobody is aware of her love for Prithvi and how she is ready to cross all limits for him. Rishabh does not get sleep as he thinks of Preeta and his mother catches him smiling. She thinks that he is thinking of Sherlin and asks him to call her. Rishabh thinks of calling Preeta but then decides against it. Preeta imagines Karan and smiles. Srishti questions her and she counters her with teasing her for thinking of Sameer. Srushti fails to get sleep thinking of Sameer. Prithvi enters the house with the keys with the intention of killing Janki. He goes about searching for her room and by chance enters Dadi’s room waking her. Dadi searches around and decides on waking the family as she thinks some thief is in. As Prithvi is about to strike her down she changes her mind and thinks it is a figment if her own imagination and goes off to sleep.