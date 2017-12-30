Kundali Bhagya 29th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan is trapped in a drug peddling racket

Kundali Bhagya starts with Prithvi telling Sherlin about Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta(Shraddha Arya). Prithvi asks Sherlin to stay away from him as they cannot risk being seen together. Sherlin calms Prithvi saying Nitin must have told Preeta his real name and she will never known that it is actually him. Prithvi in his hurry rushes onto some drug peddlars who threaten him and ask him to try some drugs. They shove some drug packets into Prithvi’s hand. Preeta asks Karan to forget about prithvi as she will herself ask him what he was doing here and to just focus on Sherlin for the time being. Karan vows to catch Prithvi as he is sure that Prithvi is upto something here at this party. Police throw in a raid right then and they start searching the party for drugs. (Also Read: Karan feels jealous as he sees Preeta dancing with a stranger)

Prithvi is now tensed as he has some drugs on him. He hides and thinks of ways to escape the situation. Karan stands searching for Prithvi while he also thinks that probably Prithvi’s girlfriend too is at the party and they should not let her escape as well. Rishabh(Manit Joura) is worried for Karan as he for once thinks of checking at the club but then he thinks that probably he is worrying too much as this involves Preeta and he decides to trust Karan and stay back. Prithvi sees Karan standing ahead of him and he slowly bends over and drops the drugs in Karan’s pocket as he decides to pay back Karan for all the insults he has caused him. Prithvi later points out Karan to police. Preeta is searching for Sherlin but the latter has already escaped through the back door. Sherlin meets Prithvi outside and prithvi tells her how he has now ruined Karan and his career. Karan is questioned by the police as Preeta too joins him. Police gets drugs on Kraan and they prepare to arrest him. Preeta tries to convince them of Karan’s innocence in vain.