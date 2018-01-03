Kundali Bhagya 2nd January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh fails to get Karan out of jail

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta(Shraddha Arya) telling Srishti about Karan’s arrest as she cries her heart out over it. Srishti promises to reach the police station at the earliest. Prithvi watches Preeta crying and is elated as he promises to make her cry more and more. Sherlin keeps up her pretense as she explains to Rakhi and Kareena. Kritika though refuses to believe Sherlin and walks away refusing her gift. Prithvi calls up more and more media to the station. Preeta tries talking to the inspector who misbehaves with her and asks her to go away. Rishabh walks in right then and hugs Preeta as she cries. He calms her and then he meets Karan who is himself trying to figure out how drugs came on him.

Rishabh slaps Karan across his face and asks him how he could be so irresponsible. He reminds him how his career can be destroyed for this one case. Prithvi on the other hand is reminded of something Rishabh did and decides to destroy the luthra family. Rishabh reprimands Karan as Preeta takes his side. Rishabh later hugs his brother and says that he does trust him but he is just worried for his career. Preeta asks Karan to forgive her but Karan makes her smile abd says that he will cry if he sees her crying. Srishti reaches their and sees Prithvi.