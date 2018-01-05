Kundali Bhagya 4th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeta is the key to Karan’s freedom while Sarla saves Rishabh

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta (Shraddha Arya) and Srishti trying to stop Rishabh’s(Manit Joura) lawyer as they try to convince him to do something for the two brothers and get them out. Srishti gets all worked up as he says that it looks very difficult now. Preeta asks Srishti to calm down and begs before the lawyer to find a way. The lawyer tells her that he knows that she is very disturbed as she is Karan’s(Dheeraj Dhoopar) fiance’. Preeta is shocked to hear this and looks at Srishti who confesses to have lied as she wanted to get inside and only family was allowed inside the station. The lawyer tells Preeta that he would have convinced the inspector with time but after Rishabh lashed out loosing his temper and also beat up the media everything has gone out of their hand. The lawyer walks off with the promise to do something. Prithvi meets the lawyer outside and ask him if there are any chances of Karan escaping this and also says that he is Karan’s friend. The lawyer says that it almost looks impossible now that both the brothers are inside, this is news to Prithvi who gets elated to know that by his war he has managed to get both the Luthras in his trap. Sherlin talks to Kareen and instigates her against Mahesh and Rakhi as she says that Mahesh screamed at both Rakhi and Kareena but said sorry only to Rakhi. She says that Kareena’s importance in the family is decreasing and nobody is listening to her anymore. Sherlin promises to support Kareena once she is married to Rishabh. Preeta asks Srishti if she told their mother anything and Srishti says that she did not but Sarla walks in right then. (Also Read: Rishabh fails to get Karan out of jail)

Sarla tells Preeta that she the case on TV and guessed that Preeta would be here too. She takes the girls inside and tries talking to the inspector. She says that Karan does look to be very rash and rude on the exterior but he is very good person. She vouches for Karan and says that Karan can never do something like this and this is all some great misunderstanding. The inspector says that he respects Sarla as she is his mother’s age and also that he knows that she is a good person. He says that he would have let Karan off if it was a small case but this is about drugs. Sarla requests the inspector to let go of Rishabh atleast as it was just at the heat of the moment that Rishabh hit the media. The inspector decides to leave Rishabh. The girls are happy and Rishabh walks out as he thanks Sarla. Mahesh walks in and says he will not meet Karan right now and promises Rishabh that they will get Karan out soon. He asks Sarla and Preeta to accompany him home as they would need Preeta help as she was present in the club with Karan. Sherlin sees Rakhi crying and decides to play her cards being a good bahu. She tells Rakhi that she cannot see her upset. Rakhi thinks who would have put drugs in Karan’s pocket. Sherlin thinks about how she knows yet will not say anything. Kritika informs them that Rishabh is back with Mahesh and also Preeta to be there and Sherlin gets worried as she thinks that probably Preeta might tell the family about her. Karan meets some petty thieves in his cell who are his fans and trust him. They say that they know Karan will do nothing of this and someone trapped him.