Kundali Bhagya 5th December 2017 Written Update Of Full Episode: Karan lies to Sarla and Rishabh worries about his marriage

Kundali Bhagya starts with Sherlin furious at Prithvi for slapping her and Prithvi convinces her obsessively. Prithvi asks her to kill him so as to prove that he loves her. Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) on the other hand desperately waits in the lobby as he gets Rishabh’s(Manit Joura) call. Rishabh asks Karan where he is and Karan lies that he is at the nets but Rishabh tells him that he was there. Rishabh asks Karan to not create any problems. Karan decides to call all of Preeta’s(Shraddha Arya) family here and expose Prithvi. Karan tries calling Srishti while the entire Arora family is fretting over Janki. Sarla sees Janki opening her eyes and calls out to her. Sarla seeks forgiveness of Janki and asks her to come back and says that it is her fault that Jnaki is in this condition. Karan calls Srishti but Sarla does not hear him out and says she would call her back.(Also Read: Karan finds out Prithvi’s truth while Sherlin panics)

Karan lurks by and a hotel staff notices him. He lies to them that he has been locked out of his room. The staff gives him the spare key as Karan decides to peep inside. Prithvi asks Sherlin to find out about the person who is behind him on Rishabh’s biddance. He hears somebody trying to open the door and decides to check. Karan hides away as Prithvi is cautious. Karan decides to lie to Sarla so as to get her and family to the hotel. He tells Sarla that Preeta has met with an accident and Sarla and family panic. Rishabh is anguished to see his marriage functions being planned in a hurry.