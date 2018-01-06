Kundali Bhagya 5th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Preeta exposes Sherlin before the family as Karan feels the pangs of love

Kundali Bhagya starts with Rakhi getting overwhelmed seeing Rishabh(Manit Joura) and she hugs him crying. Later as the family walks up to meet them they ask about Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) and on finding out that Karan is still in jail they lose it. Rakhi starts yelling that she wants her Karan back and asks Rishabh and Mahesh to get Karan back. Mahesh shouts at Rakhi asking her to calm down and keep her senses. He tries to find out what exactly happened in the club. He now turns to Preeta(Shraddha Arya) for information. He asks Preeta to tell them what happened and if she hides anything then he blames her for the condition Karan is in. Preeta is left in fix as she is not supposed to reveal anything to the family right now. She stares at Sherlin who is standing at a distance. Sherlin gets more and more tensed as she senses that Preeta wants to expose her. Mahesh asks Preeta when she met Karan was it before the arrest or after. Preeta says she met him before the arrest and that she herself had called him to the club. Karan is talking to the thief in his cell who tell him about Preeta and they have misunderstood Preeta to be Karan’s girlfriend.(Also Read: Preeta is the key to Karan’s freedom while Sarla saves Rishabh)

They tell him that there was a lot of pain in her eyes to see him suffering. They also say that probably Preeta loves him. Karan remembers his moments with Preeta and smiles. Rishabh gets the lawyer’s call and he screams at teh man. He walks away talking to the lawyer as Sherlin too gets Prithvi’s call. She walks away talking to Prithvi and tells him about the situation. Prithvi asks her to relax as he is sure Preeta would say nothing till she has any proof against Sherlin. Suddenly Rishabh walks in and Sherlin tells him that it was her mother. They return to the room as Mahesh tells Rishabh taht they can do nothing neither can any lawyer do anything till they know the entire truth about how this happened. Rishabh agrees and they decide to further interrogate Preeta. Rishabh asks Preeta if Karan was involved with any friends who took drugs. Preeta negates this as she says that Karan has nothing to do with drugs and that someone had planted this on him for sure. Kareena starts abusing Preeta and says that she always creates trouble for the family and that she is a unfortunate person. Sarla gets angry and asks Preeta to tell them whatever she knows and that theys hould leave rather than standing their and listening to them disrespect her. Preeta remembers her promise to Karan about not telling about Sherlin to the family but soon she also remembers her relationship with everyone in the family especially Rishabh and decides to tell them. Preeta reveals that Sherlin has an affair.