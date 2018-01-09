Kundali Bhagya 8th January 2018 Written Update Of Full Episode: Rishabh trusts Preeta over Sherlin as he intends to find out more

Kundali Bhagya starts with Preeta(Shraddha Arya) accusing Sherlin of having an affair. Preeta says that she respects Rishabh(Manit Joura) a lot and also that Rishbah had said yes for this marriage just because of her. Preeta tells Sarla that Rishabh had helped them a lot of times. Preeta says that she had seen Sherlin hugging her boyfriend and she had called Karan(Dheeraj Dhoopar) so they could follow them to a club. Sherlin starts her acting and tells Preeta that she knows she does not like her and she is lieing. Kareena lashes out at Preeta saying she always wanted to break Rishabh’s marriage to Sherlin so she herself can get married to Rishabh. She also accuses her of breaking her marriage with Dheeraj for this purpose. Rishabh supports Preeta here and says that he himself knows how bad Dheeraj was. Kareena says that it was again Preeta’s story. Rishabha nd Mahesh scream at Kareena to stop her from ranting on and on. Sherlin is happy that she herself had to do nothing and Kareena is convincing the family for her sake.(Also Read: Preeta exposes Sherlin before the family as Karan feels the pangs of love)

Sarla lashes out at Kareena for accusing her daughter. Sarla sasy that even Karan had tried to break Preeta’s marriage but preeta stops her. Sarla asks Preeta to stop doing things for this family. Kareena says that Sherlin was shopping all day today and that she purchased her wedding dress. Rakhi also says thats he met Sherlin at around 4 but Preeta adds to this saying the raid was at 1. Sroshti counters this asking Kareena if she saw Sherlin shopping her dress. Srishti suggests that they should go to the club and check the footage so they can find out about this truth. Rishabh agrees to this and says atleast they can find out what happened to Karan also Rishabh now remembers Karan telling him that someone’s relationship is going to break and now he understands what he was talking about. Sherlin makes an excuse to go and get her bag and calls Prithvi. Prithvi is celebrating as he looks at Karan’s news of getting selected for IPL and says that now the entire family will be sad. Sherlin calls him and starts screaming as he too lashes out at her for not managing things. Prithvi then asks Sherlin to somehow stall their departure and he would do something about the footage. Srishti observes how it is late and that probably is making a call to someone. Rakhi goes in search of Sherlin and finds her on phone and questions her about it.