Kundali Bhagya actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya make Holi a romantic affair with their sizzling chemistry – view pics

The festival of colours Holi is here. As expected, we will see a lot of drama in all the daily soaps. However, this festival is also a time for love. The cast of Kundali Bhagya and Kumkum Bhagya had a blast shooting for the Holi sequence. On the show, we will see Karan (Dheeraj Dhoopar) and Preeta (Shraddha Arya) indulging in bhaang. It will lead to some funny moments and they will confess their love for each other. Seeing this, Rishabh (Manit Joura) will be heartbroken but he will decide to sacrifice his love. Post that, he will be on a mission to make Preeta and Karan realise their love for each other on the show.

Well, it will be Abhi (Shabir Ahluwalia) and Pragya (Sriti Jha) who will make everyone groove and come out with their true feelings. The Arora’s and Luthra’s will come together for a huge bash. Abhi will mix bhaang in everyone’s drinks. Karan and Preeta will consume it and act funny. We will also see romantic moments between Abhi and Pragya. Check out these pics…

#kumkumbhagya #kundalibhagya #holihai A post shared by sriti jha (@sritireal) on Mar 1, 2018 at 5:06am PST

The Holi special episode will air on March 3 from 7pm to 9pm on Zee TV. Both the shows occupy the first three spots in the most watched shows on Indian prime time. The spin-off Kundali Bhagya is working brilliantly. Lead actor Dheeraj Dhoopar made news recently when his picture kissing his wife went viral. Stay tuned to BL for more scoop and updates…